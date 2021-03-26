Davidson’s Inc. Wins Riton Optics Distributor of the Year Award

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Riton Optics is excited to announce that Davidson’s Inc. has received the Distributor of the Year award. Davidson’s Inc. was picked as distributor of the year based on their relationship and support of Riton as well as their successful focus on accessories during the 2020 year.

Kane Cannedy, VP of Purchasing at Davidson’s, said “We are honored to receive this award from a fellow Arizona company. As a newer partner for us, we have been impressed with Riton’s product and people. In our first full year, we saw incredible growth and fantastic feedback from our dealer base. We are proud to be a partner for this great brand!”

Davidson’s has been a Riton distributor for just over a year and has played an important role in making the Riton name visible in stores across the country. As one of the largest firearm distributors in the country, Davidson’s continues to maintain a large inventory of quality firearms from all the world’s top manufacturers.

“We could not be more pleased to announce Davidson’s as our Distributor of the Year for Riton Optics”, said John Piscione, Vice President of Sales at Riton. “From communication to their follow-through, we are consistently reminded why they’re such an industry leader in both firearms and firearms accessory distribution. We’ve always felt our products are of top priority to their team, from day one to the present. It’s an honor to have Riton be represented by such an A-Team, from their executive-level to customer service. We’re grateful for what another year with Davidson’s brings, and for the continued opportunity to collaborate and grow.”

About Riton

Riton is the only Law Enforcement and Military Veteran-Owned optics company in the world, founded on the premise that customers should be able to buy quality optics and have the industry’s best service at every price point. Riton is passionate about offering high quality optics at the industry’s most competitive prices, and always putting the customer first. Every Riton optic goes through a rigorous dual inspection process in Tucson and is backed by the Riton Promise Warranty which includes rapid product replacement on all returns. For more information on Riton and to SEE THE DIFFERENCE, visit www.ritonoptics.com.