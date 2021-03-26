FPC’s Maryland Handgun Carry Ban Challenge Moves to Court of Appeals

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Firearm Policy Coalition (FPC) announced today that FPC’s Call v. Jones lawsuit challenging the State of Maryland’s laws that prevent law-abiding people from exercising their right to carry firearms in public is quickly moving up to the Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

In the complaint, the Plaintiffs acknowledged “that the result they seek is contrary to Woollard v. Gallagher,” a 2013 case in which the Fourth Circuit ruled that Maryland’s handgun carry regulatory scheme complied with the Second Amendment, “but, for the reasons explained in Wrenn v. District of Columbia... that case was wrongly decided.” Thus, the plaintiffs “institute[d] this litigation to vindicate their Second Amendment rights and to seek to have Woolard overruled.”

In an order issued last week, Federal District Court Judge Deborah K. Chasanow agreed, holding that Woollard controlled, and dismissed the case. Because Woollard is the law of the Fourth Circuit, only an en banc panel, which is unlikely, or the Supreme Court may overturn the wildly wrong Fourth Circuit precedent. The District Court’s dismissal means the case will proceed in an expeditious manner to the ultimate decision on correcting the state of the law.

“Once again, we are delighted that the District Court issued a quick ruling, allowing this important case to move up to the Court of Appeals without having the need to engage in wasteful litigation,” said Adam Kraut, FPC’s Senior Director of Legal Operations. “We look forward to litigating this case to the Supreme Court and will continue to work towards restoring the fundamental, individual right to bear arms in Maryland and throughout the United States.”

Firearms Policy Coalition and its FPC Law team are the nation’s next-generation advocates for the right to keep and bear arms and adjacent issues, having recently filed many major federal Second Amendment lawsuits, including challenges to the State of Maryland’s ban on “assault weapons” (Bianchi v. Frosh), the State of Pennsylvania’s and Allegheny County’s carry restrictions (Cowey v. Mullen), Philadelphia’s Gun Permit Unit policies and practices (Fetsurka v. Outlaw), Pennsylvania’s ban on carry by adults under 21 years of age (Lara v. Evanchick), California’s Handgun Ban and “Roster” laws (Renna v. Becerra), Maryland’s carry ban (Call v. Jones), New Jersey’s carry ban (Bennett v. Davis), New York City’s carry ban (Greco v. New York City), the federal ban on the sale of handguns and handgun ammunition by federal firearm licensees (FFLs) to adults under 21 years of age (Reese v. BATFE), and others, with many more cases being prepared today. To follow these and other legal cases FPC is actively working on, visit the Legal Action section of FPC’s website or follow FPC on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube.

About Firearms Policy Coalition

Firearms Policy Coalition (www.firearmspolicy.org) is a 501(c)4 nonprofit organization. FPC’s mission is to protect and defend constitutional rights—especially the right to keep and bear arms—advance individual liberty, and restore freedom through litigation and legal action, legislative and regulatory action, education, outreach, grassroots activism, and other programs. FPC Law is the nation’s largest public interest legal team focused on Second Amendment and adjacent fundamental rights including freedom of speech and due process, conducting litigation, research, scholarly publications, and amicus briefing, among other efforts.

About Firearms Policy Foundation

Firearms Policy Foundation (www.firearmsfoundation.org) is a grassroots 501(c)3 nonprofit public benefit organization. FPF’s mission is to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and the People’s rights, privileges, and immunities deeply rooted in this Nation’s history and tradition—especially the inalienable, fundamental, and individual right to keep and bear arms.