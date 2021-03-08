Winchester, MA Man Sentenced for Making False Statements During Firearm Purchase

CONCORD, MA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Tyrone Morris-Janey, 30, formerly of Winchester, was sentenced to time served, three years of supervised release, and one year of home confinement for making false statements during the acquisition of a firearm, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, ATF and Boston Police Department personnel recovered a Ruger model LCP, .380 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number. The BPD crime laboratory was able to recover the serial number and ATF traced the firearm to Morris-Janey. A further investigation revealed that from January 8, 2019, through July 31, 2019, Morris-Janey purchased six firearms. During the purchases of the firearms, Morris-Janey claimed that he was the actual purchaser of the firearms which was not true. He later admitted that he purchased the firearms for another person. In addition, during the purchase of three of the firearms, Morris-Janey falsely claimed he lived at a New Hampshire address.

Morris-Janey previously pleaded guilty on September 18, 2020.

“Making a false statement on a federal firearms purchase form is a serious crime,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Buying guns for an unnamed person who may be prohibited from possessing them can endanger everyone. In order to maintain public safety, we will continue to work closely with the ATF and our other law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those who unlawfully buy guns for others or who otherwise lie in order to purchase guns.”

This matter was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Boston Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Walsh.

The case is part of ATF’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, which is a federally-funded program intended to reduce gun violence through law enforcement training, public education, and aggressive law enforcement efforts to investigate and prosecute gun-related crimes.





