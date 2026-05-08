Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol 12 Gauge Shotgun – $1,099.99 + Free Shipping & Rebate

The Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol semi-auto tactical shotgun hits the sweet spot: proven Beretta reliability, defensive-shotgun features, and a price that does not push buyers into Benelli M4 or Beretta 1301 territory. AmmoLand’s review found the A300 Patrol to be a soft-shooting, dependable 12-gauge that ran 250 rounds of Federal FliteControl 00 buckshot and 150 rounds of Winchester Universal #8 shot without a single malfunction. That is exactly what shooters should want in a home-defense shotgun: not gimmicks, not imported mystery-metal bargain-bin promises, but a gun that runs when it needs to run.
This model brings the practical features defensive shotgun owners actually use: a 19.1-inch barrel, 7+1 capacity, ghost-ring sights, an optics rail, enlarged controls, M-LOK slots, QD sling points, and Beretta’s recoil-reducing Kick-Off system.
At $1,099.99 with free shipping, plus Beretta’s current rebate offer, this PSA deal makes the A300 Ultima Patrol even more attractive. For shooters who want a serious semi-auto defensive shotgun without paying premium 1301 money, this is one of the better buys on the board right now.
Top Features
- 12 Gauge Semi-Auto Gas System – reliable cycling with proven A300 performance
- 7+1 Capacity – extended magazine tube for serious defensive use
- 19.1” Barrel – compact, fast-handling size for home defense or tactical setups
- Ghost Ring Sights – quick target acquisition under pressure
- M-LOK & QD Sling Mounts – ready for lights, slings, and defensive accessories
Why Shooters Love It
The Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol gives shooters a serious semi-auto defensive shotgun without jumping into the higher price tier of the 1301. It brings enlarged controls, an enhanced loading port, a thinner forend, and Beretta’s proven gas-operated reliability into a practical 12-gauge package.
Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol – Beretta Shotgun Performance on a Budget
Unbeatable Price
- Sale Price: $1,099.99
- Rebate: Up to $150 prepaid card or $250 Beretta Bucks on select A300 Ultima Patrol model
Effective price after $150 prepaid-card rebate: as low as $949.99.
Live Inventory Price Checker
|Beretta A300 12 Gauge Forend Assembly Max 4 Camo - Beretta A300 Max 4 12 Gauge Forend Assembly Camo
|Brownells.com
|$ 79.49
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|Beretta A300 Ultima Field 12 Gauge Semi-Auto Shotgun - Smoked Bronze Cerakote - 3rd - 28"
|Primary Arms
|$ 1349.00
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|Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol 12ga 19.1" 5rd, Black - J32CG511
|Palmetto State Armory
|$ 1099.99
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|Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol 12 Gauge 18.5" 7rd Shotgun
|Bereli
|$ 989.00
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I pulled the plugs on my shotguns and found I can load 4+1 shells in the guns. When I’m ready to hunt upland game or have a three-round shell limit, I just reinstall the plug.