Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol 12 Gauge Shotgun – $1,099.99 + Free Shipping & Rebate

Limited Time Deal

The Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol semi-auto tactical shotgun hits the sweet spot: proven Beretta reliability, defensive-shotgun features, and a price that does not push buyers into Benelli M4 or Beretta 1301 territory. AmmoLand’s review found the A300 Patrol to be a soft-shooting, dependable 12-gauge that ran 250 rounds of Federal FliteControl 00 buckshot and 150 rounds of Winchester Universal #8 shot without a single malfunction. That is exactly what shooters should want in a home-defense shotgun: not gimmicks, not imported mystery-metal bargain-bin promises, but a gun that runs when it needs to run.

This model brings the practical features defensive shotgun owners actually use: a 19.1-inch barrel, 7+1 capacity, ghost-ring sights, an optics rail, enlarged controls, M-LOK slots, QD sling points, and Beretta’s recoil-reducing Kick-Off system.

At $1,099.99 with free shipping, plus Beretta’s current rebate offer, this PSA deal makes the A300 Ultima Patrol even more attractive. For shooters who want a serious semi-auto defensive shotgun without paying premium 1301 money, this is one of the better buys on the board right now.

Top Features

12 Gauge Semi-Auto Gas System – reliable cycling with proven A300 performance

7+1 Capacity – extended magazine tube for serious defensive use

19.1” Barrel – compact, fast-handling size for home defense or tactical setups

Ghost Ring Sights – quick target acquisition under pressure

M-LOK & QD Sling Mounts – ready for lights, slings, and defensive accessories

Why Shooters Love It

The Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol gives shooters a serious semi-auto defensive shotgun without jumping into the higher price tier of the 1301. It brings enlarged controls, an enhanced loading port, a thinner forend, and Beretta’s proven gas-operated reliability into a practical 12-gauge package.

Unbeatable Price

Sale Price: $1,099.99 Rebate: Up to $150 prepaid card or $250 Beretta Bucks on select A300 Ultima Patrol model

$1,099.99

Effective price after $150 prepaid-card rebate: as low as $949.99.

Before you buy read AmmoLand News’s complete Daily Deal Disclaimer here.

