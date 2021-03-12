Ohio: House Committee Passes Duty to Inform Bill

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On March 10th, the House State and Local Government Committee voted 9-5 to issue a favorable report to House Bill 89 to amend Ohio’s “duty to inform” law. It will now go to the House floor for further consideration.

House Bill 89 removes the requirement that a concealed handgun licensee notify a law enforcement officer that they are carrying a concealed handgun when stopped for a law enforcement purpose, like a routine traffic stop.

Under current law, when a concealed handgun licensee comes into contact with a law enforcement officer, the individual must immediately inform the law enforcement officer that they are carrying a concealed handgun. Failure to inform law enforcement would result in a misdemeanor.

By eliminating this requirement, it acknowledges a simple human behavior; when pulled over, most individuals are not thinking about the “duty to inform” requirement. Most are contemplating what particular driving action may have resulted in their detainment, whether it be for speeding or another type of moving violation. To add another element in the “traffic stop” process for the driver is confusing at best, and may result in an unintended criminal penalty and an additional fine.

