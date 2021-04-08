Benelli Pro Shooters Take Top Spots at Superstition Mountain Mystery 3-Gun Match

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Benelli pro shooter Dakota Overland won High Junior and High Lady in Tactical 3-Gun Division at this year’s Superstition Mountain Mystery 3-Gun match. Fellow Benelli pro shooter Aaron Hayes also took first place in the Limited Division.

As one of the longest-running and largest multi-gun matches of its kind, the annual Superstition Mountain Mystery 3-Gun match is on top of most shooters’ list of anticipated events. Hosted each spring in Arizona, the match brings together the nation’s top 3-gun shooters and the Benelli pro team showed strong at this year’s event.

“Superstition Mountain was a great match to get back into the season with,” said Overland. “I didn’t shoot super well. However, I shot extremely consistent, which is what kept me on top. I’m so proud the entire Benelli team for their great performances and I can’t wait to keep watching everybody crush it.”

Along with Overland and Hayes taking top honors, Benelli pro shooter Riley Kropff and Lance Dingler placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Tac Ops Division.

“Superstition Mountain Mystery 3-Gun is a fast and technical match, and any mistakes add up quickly,” said Hayes. “Knowing I can depend on my Benelli shotguns to perform when I need them most gives me a higher level of confidence going into a competition like this and gives me one less mental stress factor to manage when I’m going for the win. The entire team had a strong showing, and we couldn’t do it without our Benelli shotguns.”

