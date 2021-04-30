Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Creedmoor Sports has in-stock and shipping 100 count boxes of Berger 22 Cal 77 Gr OTM Tactical Bullet (100 CT) for just $38.95. That is $0.389 each a round. These are excellent if you are reloading for AR’s and black rifle guns.

Berger 22 Cal 77 Gr OTM Tactical Bullet Berger 77 Grain OTM (Open Tip Match) Tactical Rifle Bullets are a Boat Tail design often used by Mil/LE professionals and competitive shooters who seek the highest accuracy possible. The 77 Grain OTM Tactical is excellent for AR’s, black gun applications or bolt action rifles with twist rates of 1-7″ and 1-8″. Incredible accuracy that reliably feeds through any magazine for target, tactical, and competition use. Rifle Bullets are often used beyond mid-range distances out to 600 yards or more. Berger Boat Tail Target Rifle Bullets are match-grade quality and utilize a tangent ogive Rifle Bullet design which makes these very easy to load, tune and shoot. Highly accurate, the Boat Tail Target uses J4 Precision Rifle Bullet jackets for construction. J4 Precision Jackets have a Total Indicated Runout (TIR) of +/- .0001 and extremely tight manufacturing tolerances. Berger Boat Tail Target Rifle Bullets are excellent for magazine feed applications, or where conformance to SAAMI overall length is necessary.

