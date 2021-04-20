New Jersey – -(AmmoLand.com)- On April 15, 2021, NJ Governor Phil Murphy announced a sweeping new package of gun control proposals in an orchestrated press event featuring anti-gun lawmakers, clergy, and civic leaders. Despite stating that most gun crime occurs in NJ’s major urban centers, Murphy went on to announce proposals whose focus is to restrict legal gun owners statewide, rather than severely punishing gun criminals.

Gov. Murphy announced that his proposals include:

Banning all 50 caliber firearms.

Mandating electronic registration of all ammunition purchases.

Mandating unreliable, useless “microstamping” technology for all handguns (to stamp firearms serial numbers on spent ammunition).

Allowing gun manufacturers to be sued for misuse of their products by criminals.

Imposing gun registration on those moving into NJ with legal firearms previously acquired.

Banning gun ownership for all citizens under age 21.

Mandating training in order to simply own firearms.

Using $12 million in taxpayer funds for anti-gun grants to universities and cities.

Mandating that firearms dealers carry “smart” guns.

Organizing anti-gun states to implement region-wide gun control

The particulars of these proposals have not yet been released, but NJ gun owners should gear up to fight one of the biggest gun ban battles of our lifetimes.

About Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs:

The Association of New Jersey Rifle and Pistol Clubs, Inc. is the official NRA State Association in New Jersey. Our mission is to implement all of the programs and activities at the state level that the NRA does at the national level. This mission includes the following: To support and defend the constitutional rights of the people to keep and bear arms. To take immediate action against any legislation at the local, state and federal level that would infringe upon these rights. Visit: www.anjrpc.org