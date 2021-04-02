Oregon: Mandatory Firearm Storage Law Scheduled for a Floor Vote Today

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, April. 2nd, the Oregon House is expected to vote on anti-gun Mandatory Storage Legislation, House Bill 2510. It is extremely important that you contact your State Representative and ask them to OPPOSE House Bill 2510.

House Bill 2510, sponsored by Representative Rachel Prusak (D-37), requires owners or possessors of firearms, to lock up their firearms and impose increased fines and strict liability penalties for failing to do so. This measure imposes one-size fits all government-mandated standards for storing a firearm, rendering a person’s firearm useless when needed for self-defense. This is a matter of personal responsibility, not government oversight. HB 2510 requires firearms to be locked when not in use, even at home, and during transportation. Failing to do so could cost you $500-$2,000 and result in misdemeanor charges for violations, which are imposed on each firearm.

HB 2510 does not stop there. It also victimizes gun owners who suffer loss or theft of their property by imposing fines and strict liability on them, rather than the thief, for up to two years following the theft.

Again, please contact your State Representative and ask them to OPPOSE House Bill 2510.​

