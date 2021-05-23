Rochester MAIG Mayor’s Husband Arrested for Drugs and ‘Illegal Gun’

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s husband has been charged as part of a seven-month narcotics ring investigation after police seized $60,000 worth of cocaine, $100,000 in cash, three unregistered handguns and a semi-automatic rifle in raids on the mayor’s home and six other properties,” the Daily Mail reported Thursday. “Timothy Granison, 42, was pulled over by police in his car Wednesday as part of the drugs trafficking probe and was found to be in possession of a large quantity of cocaine, authorities said.

“Investigators then carried out a raid on the home he shares with the mayor and seized two firearms – a semi-automatic rifle and a loaded handgun,” the report elaborates. “The couple’s 10-year-old daughter Taylor was home alone at the time.”

That’s interesting, considering Warren is a member of Michael Bloomberg’s Mayors Against Illegal Guns. The very name is deceitful because they essentially want to make all guns illegal, including handguns and semi-automatic rifles.

Per NRA-ILA’s “New York Gun Laws,” permits, licensing, and registration are all required to “legally” own a handgun, and it is “unlawful to possess any ‘assault weapon’ or ‘large capacity ammunition feeding device’ except as permitted by the law. Residents of New York who lawfully owned an ‘assault weapon,’ as defined, prior to January 15, 2013 were required to either sell it or register it with the State Police before April 15, 2014.”

Per the Democrat and Chronicle, “Granison is accused of possessing 31 grams of cocaine and an unregistered gun.” It’s unclear if the guns taken from her residence, where her young daughter was home alone, were compliant with New York’s “safe storage” laws.

Warren’s citizen disarmament advocacy does not end with her MAIG membership.

Just last month she was getting on-air facetime blaming “illegal guns” and “pandemic stress” for “the recent spike in violence in Rochester over the last few months.” Pointing fingers is a time-proven way to distract the public from the failures of corrupt and incompetent leadership. Suffice it to say peaceable gun owners have been subjected to the same “stresses” and have not responded with such “spikes.”

Warren’s mugging for the camera in order to impose infringements has been going on for years. A 2015 article announcing her joining MAIG includes a photo of her with Shannon Watts of Moms Demand Action, who, unsurprisingly, doesn’t seem to want to say anything about this story on her Twitter feed (I need to view it by opening an incognito window because she has blocked me).

Warren was also a featured speaker at a Rochester Marx… uh, March for Our Lives Rally, telling the crowd:

“I want you to know that your city believes in you; we believe in your mission to end gun violence in communities across the country and right here in the City of Rochester.”

She certainly won’t do that with her husband out there “allegedly” associating with armed drug traffickers, whose turf wars and cartel affiliations and the cultural rot they spread result in far more shootings and deaths than “pandemic stress.” Tellingly, such violence is then used by citizen disarmament zealots to impose more infringements on the “law-abiding” and render them more vulnerable to the sociopathic predators who count on such edicts to give them the advantage.

Who thinks Warren, someone who ostensibly runs a city, has been taken unaware by all this, and was oblivious to her husband’s guns, to his associations, and to his sources of income? Certainly not the investigators, who “would not rule out the possibility that Warren is ‘in trouble’” (and that would be something else for Watts to avoid mentioning).

If you think about it, and if you think about all the criminal activities Bloomberg’s mayors have been exposed in, her joining that “wretched hive of scum and villainy” makes a perverted kind of sense.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.