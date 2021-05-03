SASP Hires James Hall As DOD of International Disciplines

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) proudly selects James Hall as the Director of Development for newly established International Disciplines of 10 Meter Air Rifle, 10 Meter Air Pistol, and Sport Pistol. A current member of the USA National Pistol Team, Hall secured the first U.S. quota spot in air pistol for the postponed Olympics in Tokyo with his Gold medal at the 2018 Championship of the Americas.

Hall’s journey to the Olympic stage began at Jacksonville State University, where he was a four-time All American, Team Captain, and USA National Rifle Team Member. Along with his deep knowledge of the rifle and pistol competitor’s experience, James also has an extensive background in coaching junior athletes at the Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP). Hall served as a CMP program manager, developing many programs that supported the growth of shooting sports including the first mobile electronic range.

“I’m enthusiastic about educating as many people as I can in order to give back to this wonderful sport which I love,” said Hall. “I became involved with shooting sports at a young age and have enjoyed competing, coaching, running matches, and working with shooters at every level of the game. My experiences provided life skills and experiences that I hope to share with others.” “We are fortunate to have James as our Director of Development,” stated Rick Leach, SASP National Director. “James is an Olympic athlete, a four-time All American, and the recipient of multiple Distinguished Badges. We are confident that his intimate experience as a competitor at the highest level will serve our organization well as we establish and expand our new air pistol, air rifle, and sport pistol disciplines.” “Our coaches will also look to James’ expertise working with juniors as they start new teams across the country and introduce new athletes to these sports. James’ experience with the CMP and USAS will help us as we work together with these groups to grow youth shooting sports in our nation. As USA Shooting’s official youth feeder program and the national governing body for the Intercollegiate Pistol Program, made up of a large group of NCAA schools, we are absolutely thrilled to add James Hall as our Director of Development for International Disciplines to further capitalize on this momentum.”

About Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation

The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSF) is 501(c)(3) public charity responsible for all aspects of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) and Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) across the United States. SCTP and SASP are youth development programs in which adult coaches and other volunteers use shooting sports to teach and to demonstrate sportsmanship, responsibility, honesty, ethics, integrity, teamwork, and other positive life skills. SCTP was developed as a program of the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) until the SSSF was created in 2007 to operate the SCTP. In 2012, SSSF created the SASP and became the managing foundation of both programs.

For more information about SSSF, visit www.sssfonline.com.