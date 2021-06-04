Adventure Medical Kit Trauma Pak Pro – Gear Review

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- I live an active life. I don’t purposely do stupid stuff but…. Stuff happens. I’m not going to live life hiding in the basement in an asbestos suit while wearing an Army helmet biting my fingernails. I’m going to live life. I used to rodeo a lot when I was younger so maybe what I call semi-controlled is not too normal for the rest of you but still, I just turned 67 so I’m kinda in the live a little longer than crash and burn mentality now. In fact, last year I didn’t break a single bone or get shot. That’s a big achievement for me. No flipped four-wheelers, nada!

Adventure Medical Kit Trauma Pak Pro

But, the above doesn’t mean that we don’t need to be prepared. Pretty much all of the outdoor activities that we do, we’re doing with people that we love. I hunt and fish with people that I care about. And since a lot of our activities can be dangerous, why not at least carry a few minimum items so we can doctor up our buddy’s when they get hurt?

Here are the premises that I’ll be coming from. Katy & I were driving down the highway with our first baby when she started choking on a mouthful of cheese. I made up my mind then that I was going to take a first aid class. I wasn’t going to have someone that I loved die in front of me while I sat helplessly by. With that thought in mind, carry an AMK Trauma Pak Pro. What if someone gets shot or cut badly while we’re doing one of our outdoor adventures?

So with all of the above said, why not have one of AMK’s Trauma Pak Pro on hand? It doesn’t weigh but 8 oz. and it may just save the life of someone that you love. Looking at the instructions in the Adventure Medical Kit Trauma Pak Pro I can tell you, these guys are describing procedures way above my pay grade. So I’m going to just cover using this kit.

This kit contains two main items.

Advanced Clotting Sponge Stretch, Wrap, and Tuck Tourniquet

If so someone in your party becomes injured and is bleeding profusely slap the Advanced Clotting Sponge on the wound. Apply pressure to stop the bleeding. The Quick Clot Sponge should stop the bleeding. Like on all wounds apply pressure and hopefully with the pressure and the sponge, the bleeding will stop. If so, wrap the wound with the sponge still on snugly. Do not pull the wrapping loose to check the wound. Get to town and get professional medical help.

Don’t panic. Remember, your job isn’t to conduct brain surgery. Your job as a first responder is to keep them alive until medical help arrives or you get them to a town where there are trained professionals.

I hesitate to even cover this angle but the kit also includes a tourniquet. Thank God, I’ve never had to apply a tourniquet to anyone. I have visions of doing so and then they have to get an extremity amputated. But, if they’re about to bleed out then you might have no other choice.

It goes without saying but I’ll say it. Only use a tourniquet on extremities (Not on someone’s head, abdomen, etc.). I will let you read up on applying tourniquets so I don’t mislead you. I think I will keep the pak in my truck and carry it when we’re taking a pack string into the mountains. A few years back we were up in the mountains during the 4th. One of the young ladies in the camp road around a tree on a mountain trail. The horse got a little too close to the tree and a dead limb about 1-inch thick jammed in pretty deep into her thigh. Not a good deal.

Well, hopefully, you never have to use the AMK Trauma Pak Pro but it’s better to have one and not need it than to need one and not have it. The MSRP on the AMK Trauma Pak Pro is $49.99 and as ids usual, we will close with the specs.

Stop Bleeding Fast! — The Advanced Clotting Sponge uses zeolite, a common mineral, to help blood clot up to three times faster than blood on its own.

The Advanced Clotting Sponge uses zeolite, a common mineral, to help blood clot up to three times faster than blood on its own. Critical First Aid Information — Instruction sheet with information on managing life-threatening and traumatic injuries.

Instruction sheet with information on managing life-threatening and traumatic injuries. Made for Tactical First Response — Designed for fast deployment in critical situations; fits in BDU pocket.

Designed for fast deployment in critical situations; fits in BDU pocket. Personal Protection — Nitrile examination gloves plus biohazard disposal bag.

Nitrile examination gloves plus biohazard disposal bag. A Tourniquet Anyone Can Safely Use! — The Swat-T™ is easy for anyone to use without advanced training. Instructions are printed directly on the Swat-T.

The Swat-T™ is easy for anyone to use without advanced training. Instructions are printed directly on the Swat-T. Size: 5.5″ x 4″ x 1.5″

5.5″ x 4″ x 1.5″ Weight: 8 oz

The Trauma Pak Pro takes bleeding control to a new level with two products designed to control bleeding at the scene so more advanced care can be sought later. The QuikClot® Sponge is non-chemical and is made from zeolite beads contained in a sterile, non-adherent mesh bag. You simply apply QuikClot over bleeding areas to speed clotting. Swat-T Tourniquet is engineered for use in the field and allows a rapid means to control extremity bleeding, quickly and easily with its Swat-T (Stretch, Wrap, and Tuck Tourniquet) technology. Individuals can quickly apply it in seconds with little or no prior medical training.

About Tom Claycomb

Tom Claycomb has been an avid hunter/fisherman throughout his life as well as an outdoor writer with outdoor columns in the magazine Hunt Alaska, Bass Pro Shops, Bowhunter.net, and freelances for numerous magazines and newspapers. “To properly skin your animal, you will need a sharp knife. I have an e-article on Amazon Kindle titled Knife Sharpening #ad for $.99 if you’re having trouble.”