Brownells Offers Limited Edition Henry Rifle

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Brownells will offer a limited number of the special commemorative Henry Golden Boy lever action .22 LR rifles made to honor Iowa’s own Harold “Pie” Keller.

A US Marine during World War II, Keller participated in the iconic American flag raising on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima. But his involvement in the important historical event was accidentally overlooked until very recently.

The commemorative rifles are exclusively distributed by Crow Shooting Supply with Brownells receiving 10 for sale on Brownells.com and an additional 10 for sale in the Brownells Retail Store in Grinnell, IA – only 17 miles from Keller’s hometown of Brooklyn, IA.

The rifle is #100-042-669 at Brownells.com and retails for $699.99.

Each Harold “Pie” Keller commemorative Henry lever action has a walnut stock engraved with an image of Keller atop Mount Suribachi with the famous flag raising in the background. The date “February 23, 1945” appears above the design with Keller’s name in a flowing scroll banner beneath the image.

Henry Repeating Arms will contribute $50 of every rifle sold to the Brooklyn Community Foundation 501(c)(3), a local organization raising money to pay for a monument to honor Keller.

In addition, Henry Repeating Arms will auction the “Pie” Keller commemorative rifle with serial number 001 on Gunbroker.com starting at 9:30 am EST on June 14, 2021, which is also Flag Day. Proceeds of that auction will also be used to support erecting the monument to Keller.

“The fact that ‘Pie’ was misidentified for over 76 years is a testament to the man’s humility,” said Anthony Imperato, President and Owner of Henry Repeating Arms. “He never came forward as one of the flag raisers, not even to his kids, and I look forward to visiting the memorial to pay my respects to this incredible man in person.” “We are honored to recognize a true hometown hero who made history by raising the American flag on the island of Iwo Jima more than 75 years ago,” said Pete Brownell, Chairman of Brownells. “The image of the flag-raising has become a symbol of valor and unity in the United States. It’s fitting to have “Pie” Keller’s heroics memorialized on another American icon, the Henry rifle, as it benefits a new memorial to Brooklyn, Iowa’s hometown hero. “

Besides the rifles for sale on Brownells.com and in the Brownells Retail Store, the rest of the limited run of only 100 rifles are available to wholesale customers through Crow Shooting Supply.

To see the Harold “Pie” Keller commemorative Henry rifles, visit www.Brownells.com

About Henry Repeating Arms

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading rifle and shotgun manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company motto is “Made in America, Or Not Made At All,” and its firearms come with a lifetime guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. The company is also known for its charitable endeavors under its Guns For Great Causes program, which focuses on sick children, both individual cases and children’s hospitals, veteran organizations, and Second Amendment and wildlife conservation organizations. The company currently employs over 500 people and has 250,000 square-feet of manufacturing space between its headquarters in Rice Lake, Wisconsin and second facility in Bayonne, New Jersey. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the first successful lever action rifle in 1860, which is America’s unique contribution to international firearms design and is one of the most legendary, respected and sought-after rifles in the history of firearms. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at www.HenryUSA.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/henryrepeating, and Instagram @Henry_Rifles. About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939™, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.