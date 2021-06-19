NRA-ILA: Virginia Albemarle County Considering Gun Ban

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Earlier this week, the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors considered a proposed ordinance banning firearms in certain public places.

File 21-320 prohibits possessing, carrying, or transporting firearms, ammunition, or components in or on county-owned or controlled buildings, parks, and recreation centers. There are no exemptions for concealed handgun permit holders or for storage in parked vehicles. Because this ban includes “components,” citizens may find themselves in legal trouble for accidentally entering one of these “gun-free zones” with something as simple as a shell casing forgotten in a pocket or accidentally left in a vehicle.

While the county “may approve and order implemented” security measures for these “gun-free zones,” nothing in this proposed ordinance actually requires them to do anything to keep disarmed citizens safe by taking measures to prevent armed criminals from ignoring such arbitrary boundaries.

NRA will continue to monitor this proposed ordinance. Please stay tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for further updates.​

