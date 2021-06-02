West Virginia To Raffle Off Guns For People Getting COVID Vaccines

CHARLESTON, WV –-(Ammoland.com)- Would you get a COVID-19 Vaccine shot for a chance at winning a free gun or other prizes?

That idea is what West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is banking on to get the citizens of West Virginia that are currently avoiding getting a COVID vaccination shot to change their minds. The State will be raffling off five custom hunting rifles and five custom shotguns. The only way to be entered into the raffle is to get a free COVID vaccination. The Mountain State hopes that the incentives will push those avoiding the shots to get the vaccine for a chance of winning one of the prizes.

On Tuesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the plan to convince West Virginians to get the vaccine shots. In addition to the ten firearms, the State will be raffling off a brand new custom outfitted truck, five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, 25 getaways to the State’s parks, and two four-year scholarships to any state educational institution. The grand prize is one million dollars.

“To be eligible, you have got to get your first shot,” Governor Justice said. “When I start through these prizes … there’s going to be a run-on people getting their first shot. So go get them. Go get them so you’ll be eligible where we can draw your name, and absolutely you could win something that would be phenomenal.”

Everyone who has at least one dose of a vaccine will be eligible to win a prize from the State. The percentage of West Virginia citizens who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine outperforms the national average. Currently, 50.5% of all Americans have at least one dose compared to 51.5% of West Virginia residents. Multiple states have instituted lottery initiatives to sway citizens on the fence about the vaccines to get the shots.

The lottery will start on June 20 and run through August 4. The five hunting rifles and five shotguns will be given away during the first drawing on Father’s Day. The one-million-dollar grand prize will be drawn during the final day of the contest in August. The brand of firearms was not revealed in Governor Justice’s Twitter address.

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update on West Virginia’s COVID-19 response efforts – June 1, 2021. For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations, visit https://t.co/HDtenzZeHR or call 1-833-734-0965. #WV #WVGov https://t.co/IQTUEpdODF — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) June 1, 2021

West Virginia has seen success with incentives to get residents to get the vaccine shots. A week ago, The State started handing out savings bonds and $100 gift certificates to residents between the ages of 16 and 35 who became fully vaccinated. The number of people seeking vaccines has fallen over the past few weeks leaving States to seek ways to incentivize the vaccines.

The number of cases of COVID-19 has fallen drastically in the past few months. The number of new cases of COVID-19 is currently at the lowest level since March 2020, when the Country went on a two-week lockdown that lasted over a year. President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” has been credited with the rapid development of the COVID-19 vaccines. Over the last few weeks, the Country has started moving to a post-pandemic stance. State Governors have been lifting mask mandates and social distancing restrictions.

West Virginia residents who already received the COVID 19 vaccines will automatically be entered into the lottery.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.