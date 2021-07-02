FAB Defense Announces the GL-Core M Adjustable Stock

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- FAB Defense is pleased to announce the release of GL-Core M stock as a replacement for the GL-Mag stock. The GL-Core M is the latest addition to the FAB Defense newly developed CORE line of premium carbine stocks.

FAB Defense GL-CORE M

The FAB Defense GL-CORE M is purpose-built to provide law enforcement officers an extra mag when they are required to utilize an AR-15 in the line of duty. Typically law enforcement officers have easily accessible spare mags for their sidearm on their belt. Officers rarely have spare mags for their AR15 / M4 on their person and are left with one mage in the rifle when they pull it from a patrol vehicle. With the FAB Defense GL-CORE M officers will have the standard 30 round mag in the rifle but will have an additional mag stored in the buttstock for easy access under high-stress situations.

The FAB Defense GL Core M is a tactical buttstock with a multi-textured rubber buttpad and an integrated AR15 style magazine carrier. The GL-CORE M stock has ambidextrous rear QD sling swivel connectors molded and includes an interchangeable buffer tube adapter to provide

compatibility with both Mil-Spec and Commercial buffer tubes. The GL-CORE M comes in Black, OD Green, and FDE colors.

FAB Defense GL-CORE M Features

Tactical buttstock with integrated AR 5.56 magazine carrier

Optimized for a rapid magazine change

Multi-textured rubber butt-pad for a secure shouldering during rapid fire

Interchangeable buffer tube adapters for a tight fit on Mil-Spec and Commercial buffer tubes

Provided with one Ultimag 10 round AR magazine

Includes ambidextrous quick detach rear sling swivel connectors

MSRP: $122

The GL-CORE M is available immediately through the nationwide dealer network or online at www.fab-defenseus.com

About The Mako Group:

Mako Defense is the exclusive U.S. distributor of the finest tactical equipment and weapon accessories that have been proven in combat. Designed for law enforcement agencies and militaries worldwide, Meprolight night sights and optics, FAB Defense weapon and personal defense accessories, Front Line Holsters, and RTS Target Systems are available at firearm retailers everywhere. Connect with The Mako Group on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to stay up-to-date on the latest news and products.

