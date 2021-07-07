Ruger’s Quality Firearms Win Two Industry Choice Awards

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that it has earned two Industry Choice Awards this year. The MAX-9 was recognized as the 2021 Concealed Carry Pistol of the Year and the Ruger Custom Shop Precision Rifle in 6mm Creedmoor was recognized as the 2021 Rifle of the Year.

The Industry Choice Awards consists of a committee of experts selected from end-user groups – including hunters, competition shooters, gunsmiths, law enforcement, and military – who evaluate the submitted products based on fit, form, finish, and functionality to determine the best-of-the-best within the industry.

“The Industry Choice Awards provide both detailed praise and criticism straight from a broad panel of expert users. We use that finely-pointed feedback to continuously improve our current products and guide our new product initiatives,” commented Ruger President and CEO, Chris Killoy. “We are honored to be recognized in both the handgun and rifle categories and we will continue our focus of building the most innovative, rugged, and reliable firearms possible in all categories.”

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. As a full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers almost 700 variations of more than 40 product lines. For 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.