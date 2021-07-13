SIG SAUER Introduces M400 SWITCHBLADE Rifle Caliber Pistol

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER is pleased to announce the expansion of the M400 series with the introduction of the SIG SAUER M400 SWITCHBLADE, which brings the performance features of the popular M400 SDI platforms – that were purpose-built for competition shooters – to this rifle caliber pistol.

“The M400 SWITCHBLADE brings an entirely new level of performance to the M400 product family with unmatched flexibility and capability,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “The pistol features fully ambidextrous controls to include the charging handle, selector, and unique to the SWITCHBLADE, the bolt catch and release for seamless transitions from hand to hand and rapid deployment of the catch. Additionally, the new MAGPUL™ BSL brace offers improved stability, and the rigid handguard is designed to withstand the weight of maximum accessory installation, truly making the M400 SWITCHBALDE the ultimate performance pistol.”

The SIG SAUER M400 SWITCHBLADE is an aluminum frame rifle caliber pistol featuring a Cerakote Titanium Elite finish, with a telescoping MAGPUL™ BSL Brace, an 11.5” cold hammer-forged carbon steel tapered barrel for easy suppressor installation with a three-prong flash hider, and a rigid free-floating handguard with M-LOK™ accessory rail that installs with a clamp system and designed to eliminate deflection from the added weight of accessory installation. The pistol offers fully ambidextrous controls including the bolt catch, charging handle, and selector switch, has a 2-stage Matchlite Duo Trigger, and comes optics-ready. The pistol is chambered in 5.56 NATO and ships with a thirty-round magazine.

Overall length: 30 inches

Overall height: 7.5 inches

Overall width: 2.5 inches

Barrel length: 11.5 inches

Barrel twist: 1:7

The SIG SAUER M400 SWITCHBLADE pistol is now shipping and available at retailers. To learn more about the SIG SAUER M400 SWITCHBLADE, or watch the product video with Patrick Hanley, Rifle Product Manager, visit sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,300 employees across nine locations. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.