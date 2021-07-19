U.S. Lawshield Experiences Record-Breaking Growth – Membership Exceeds 700,000

Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

Houston, Texas – -(AmmoLand.com)- U.S. LawShield, industry leader and America’s largest provider of Legal Defense for Self-Defense coverage, announces record-breaking expansion and significant new customer acquisitions with membership exceeding 700,000. Targeted market demographics, strategic marketplace opportunities, and new gun ownership continues to drive growth.

“With millions of Americans seeking gun ownership for the first time, U.S. LawShield provides a much-needed resource for education and protection,” said P.J. Hermosa, CEO of U.S. LawShield. “Satisfied customers are renewing at increased rates, and they enjoy a variety of member benefits, educational opportunities, and the peace of mind we offer. Folks new to gun ownership have the most questions and need for knowledge, and we’re here to help them,” he added.

The backbone of U.S. LawShield is its army of Independent Program Attorneys. Members receive exclusive access to the U.S. LawShield AttorneyResponse 365 24/7/365 emergency hotline, where lawyers answer every call immediately. “Our attorneys are well-versed in state-specific gun laws and Second Amendment legislation, and they answer more than 2,000 calls every month from people in crisis across the country,” said Hermosa.

“Our passion is educating consumers and advocating for lawful self-defense. The folks who choose to carry firearms and lawfully defend themselves deserve the unrivaled safeguarding U.S. LawShield provides,” Hermosa stated. “Our values and vision have positioned us to deliver the best solutions in the industry, and sustained growth is on our horizon.”

Throughout the company’s history, U.S. LawShield has remained true to its core premise of Preserving Freedom for Good.

“Protecting folks from the potential of injustices in our legal system after acts of self-defense is critically important as more Americans choose to own firearms lawfully,” said Hermosa. “We’re proud to educate our members in self-defense law and empower them to handle life-threatening situations with confidence.”

About U.S. LawShield

Since 2009, the mission of U.S. LawShield remains unchanged. We believe in Preserving Freedom for Good™ by educating our 700,000+ members and 6,000+ facility partners in self-defense law; empowering them to handle critical, life-threatening situations with confidence; protecting them from potential injustices in the legal system after acts of self-defense, and challenging the status quo regarding the affordability of legal defense. Our higher purpose is to create a united community of responsible individuals who believe in liberty and the inalienable right of self-defense.

For more information on U.S. LawShield and its legal defense for self-defense programs, visit the website at www.uslawshield.com.