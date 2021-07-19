Will The Biden Regime Call Second Amendment Activism Misinformation?

White House/Silicon Valley – -(AmmoLand.com)- In the course of White House press briefings, Second Amendment supporters got good news, but they also found themselves facing a much greater short-term danger. The good news is that Jen Psaki probably handed enough evidence to prove that Silicon Valley has been acting as a proxy for the federal government to pretty much ensure former President Trump will win his court case.

The bad news is that Surgeon General Vivek Murthy has upped the ante over the short term by claiming that “misinformation” about COVID-19 is “an imminent and insidious threat to our nation’s health.” Of course, Murthy has a prescription that includes “suggestions” for social media companies.

Do you know what else has been described as a “public health” issue? The Second Amendment.

Remember how the Centers for Disease Control were pushing gun control? It was so bad Congress wisely pulled the plug on funding for that pseudo-science, much to the chagrin and anger of anti-Second Amendment extremists like Senator Ed Markey (D-MA), who want to take us back to the bad old days of politicized medicine.

(As an aside, the CDC’s blatant anti-Second Amendment propaganda may be a big reason why they aren’t entirely trusted with regards to COVID and vaccines. Let this be a lesson to Second Amendment supporters who, in this media environment must take a higher level of care about how we come across to our fellow Americans, like avoiding the use of dubious quotes.)

The big question is, of course, whether Murthy would declare activism for our Second Amendment rights as “misinformation” if CDC goes back into the business of being propagandists for gun control. We can’t put that past them, especially given how Silicon Valley censorship has affected things already.

Think about how CDC has suppressed information about the use of firearms for self-defense in the past. Or remember how Arthur Kellerman claimed that a firearm was 43 times more likely to be used to kill you than to be used for self-defense? Right now, if Murthy calls efforts to point out Kellerman’s BS “misinformation,” you can bet that Silicon Valley will be censoring in moments.

As we now know, Kellerman got that figure by only counting those homicides that were ruled self-defense. But as Massad Ayoob – or any other competent self-defense instructor – would quickly tell you, you don’t have to kill an assailant to have successfully defended yourself. Don’t take my word for it: The NRA’s Armed Citizen over the years has examples of armed bad guys fleeing or surrendering when they realize there is an armed good guy, with no shots fired by the good guy at all.

Second Amendment supporters need to urge their Representative and Senators to block any CDC effort to attack the First and Second Amendments in the name of “public health.” In addition, they need to work to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists at the federal, state, and local levels at the ballot box as soon as possible.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.