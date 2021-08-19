Is the Constitution Still Our North Star? with Michael Peroutka ~ VIDEO

GunFreedomRadio EP308 Is the Constitution Still Our North Star? with Michael Peroutka

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Our guest today is Michael Peroutka. Michael is a Maryland lawyer, the founder of the Institute on the Constitution. Michael once held a position in the United States Department of Health and Human Services and was the Constitution Party candidate for president in 2004. He is also the co-host of The American View radio program.

1) In just a few months since we last spoke it feels like our nation, our values, our goals, and our direction has veered far off course from the roadmap our Founders made for us. Please help me answer the question posed by the theme of today’s show: “Is the Constitution Still Our North Star?”

2) I have heard it said that ideas like Critical Race Theory are re-framing the US and even World History for our children and our children’s children. In an era where, more than any other time in history, the dream of “We Are The World” is a reality. Our circles of friends are diverse, and our families include people of multiple ethnicities…how then are we so eagerly accepting the racist and divisive ideas embedded in something like Critical Race Theory?

3) Another counterintuitive thing is happening in all of the sweeping Second Amendment Rights Infringements. The past 12 months have brought 8 to 10 MILLION people to become brand new gun owners. And NOW is when the Biden / Harris administration believes is the time to vilify those people and make changes in laws and regulations which could result in millions of felons being created overnight? How does this square?

4) We are facing Inflation issues because of all of the money being printed simply because there is still paper to print it on. The degree of inflation is yet unknown, but it will come. If our sense of history is destroyed, and our ability to protect ourselves and our families and our money become worthless…how can we get back to our North Star?

About Gun Freedom Radio

As Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than ONE GENERATION away from extinction.” And we at Gun Freedom Radio feel the responsibility to pass that baton of freedom along to our fellow citizens and therefore the next generation.

Hosts, Dan Todd & Cheryl Todd are small business owners with over 60 years of combined experience, they have been married for 30 years, they are parents and grandparents. Danny and Cheryl Todd are the owners of AZFirearms and Danny is also a Gunsmith. From these life experiences, they bring a unique perspective to the world of Gun-Rights and the need to speak into the next generation of American Citizens. Visit gunfreedomradio.com .