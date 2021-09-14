USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- For the second year in a row, the annual Gun Rights Policy Conference (GRPC) co-hosted by the Second Amendment Foundation and Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, will be a “virtual” event with presentations and panel discussions all online.

The Sept. 25-26 2021 event is the 36th annual GRPC, and this year’s theme is “Saving Freedom,” according to SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb. He also chairs the CCRKBA, and for both organizations, it has been a very busy year.

Things do not appear in any danger of slowing down, either, with Joe Biden in the White House, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in charge on Capitol Hill, and statewide elections coming up in both New Jersey and Virginia. In addition, SAF is involved in dozens of gun rights cases, and there will likely be reports on the progress of at least some of those legal efforts during the weekend-long conference.

Last year, according to the SAF website, more than 6,500 people signed up for the conference. It may be viewed on several platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

As noted by SAF, this year’s conference will take a close look at the situation in Illinois with the dispute over Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) cards, and a report on the upcoming arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. As previously reported by AmmoLand News, the hearing date is Nov. 3, the Wednesday following election day.

November 2 is an important date for gun voters in two states, New Jersey and Virginia. Every vote will count in both states, as the legislatures and governor’s offices are up for grabs. While New Jersey may be a tough proposition for gun owners [NJ has rampant voter fraud issues], Second Amendment voters south of the Potomac River just might be able to recapture Richmond and turn around the gun control agenda pushed through in 2020 by Democrats and outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam, who cannot run for re-election.

Looking to move back into the Governor’s Mansion is equally anti-gun Democrat and former governor, Terry McAuliffe, who is already being supported by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. And there was an interesting report at The Hill revealing how former President Bill Clinton appeared recently at a fundraiser for McAuliffe in upstate New York, from whence McAuliffe hails. A McAuliffe defeat would send a signal to northern Virginia liberals and the Biden administration that they are in for trouble in 2022.

While McAuliffe may be something of a Democrat carpetbagger, Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, 54, is a Richmond native. He attended Rice University on a basketball scholarship earning BS and BA degrees. He earned an MBA at Harvard. This is his first run at public office.

In the meantime, the upcoming GRPC program is loaded. As noted at the SAF website, this year’s speakers include:

Over a dozen lawyers who have filed some of the most important Second Amendment cases in the last year, across the country.

John Lott, economist, author and researcher

Cam Edwards, host of Cam & Company and BearingArms.com

Stephen Gutowski, staff writer for The Reload

AWR Hawkins, author and contributor at Breitbart News

Mark Walters, host of Armed American Radio

Alan Gottlieb, Founder Second Amendment Foundation

Massad Ayoob, renowned trainer and author

Dave Kopel, Second Amendment author and scholar

David T. Hardy, Esq., litigator, video producer, historian

Pre-registration is already in progress. Readers can register online here.

Last year’s event was eventually viewed by tens of thousands of gun rights activists across the country on multiple platforms, SAF noted in an after-action report. At the time, Gottlieb acknowledged it would be impossible to get an exact count of all the people who watched because several groups held “Watch Parties” attended by many people watching the program on large screens. What’s more, he said the GRPC program, which appeared as a live Facebook event, could be views in total or in segments, at the SAF website or on YouTube.

People who register for the conference will receive updates between now and Sept. 25, according to SAF.

