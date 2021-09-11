As Long As Americans Exercise Their Fundamental Rights, Socialism Cannot Win

Opinion
New York – -(AmmoLand.com)- Only through exercise of the people’s fundamental rights can the citizenry hope to withstand the onslaught from those disparate evil forces.
Forces consisting, inter alia, of a heterogenous assortment of Neoliberal Globalists, Corporatist Monopolists, Internationalist Neo-Marxists, Government Neoconservatives, Liberal Progressive and Marxist members of Congress and of the Federal Bureaucracy, the seditious legacy Press, and Marxist elements in academia. All hell-bent on disassembling the United States, transforming the Country from its root structure as a free Constitutional Republic and independent sovereign Nation-State into an autocratic lackey of a larger autocratic super-structure, embracing the entire world.
On some level, the combined power of these terrible, ruthless, amoral, and immoral forces operating both inside the United States and outside it, Neoliberal Globalists and Neo-Marxists alike, continue to plot, connive, conspire, and machinate toward the realization of a similar goal. That goal is the creation of a one-world transnational super State; a mammoth transformative political, social, economic, and juridical construct; a global totalitarian regime embracing and subsuming all present western nation-states. At the same time erasing all geographical boundaries; eliminating and eventually erasing from the memory of the polity any sense of a once-shared national identity, a once-shared history and heritage, a once-shared civic culture, a once-shared Christian ethos and a once-shared Judeo-Christian ethic.
It would all cease to exist.
Yet, for the U.S. to become merged into this transnational one-world, totalitarian Super-State, it is essential that the U.S. Constitution first be abrogated, and that means abrogation of the citizens’ Fundamental Rights and Liberties. All of it must go.
But there is a tenaciousness to the Constitution, especially that part of it that speaks to the fundamental, unalienable Rights and Liberties of the citizenry: the Nation’s Bill of Rights.
Even with vast sums of money spent behind a massive propaganda campaign to denigrate the Nation’s revered history, heritage, and culture, and to challenge the inviolability of God-bestowed Rights and Liberties, set in stone in Nation’s the Bill of Rights, most Americans maintain and exhibit a deep attachment to and devotion to their Country and to their fundamental Rights. As well as the Liberties upon which the sovereignty of the American people over government is preserved.
And, on some level, all American citizens understand that God-given Rights and Liberties cannot be simply ignored and dismissed out-of-hand, if the Nation is to survive as a free Constitutional Republic.
The American people will not long abide usurpers in Government who betray their Oath to the United States Constitution, whether it be the President of the United States who betrays the Oath of Office he is required to take, pursuant to Article 2, Section 1, Clause 8 of the Constitution, to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Or whether it be those in Congress who betray the Oath they are required to take, pursuant to Article 6, Clause 3 of the Constitution, to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States; or those in the Civil Service or uniformed services of Government who betray the Oath they are required to take, to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic;” pursuant to 5 U.S.C.S. § 3331.
The solemnity of the Oaths of those sworn to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution is not to be taken lightly. And, if these betrayers of their Oath think there will be no accounting for an act of betrayal to the Constitution of the United States, the American people shall demand an accounting, as they are the sovereign rulers of the Nation as established by the U.S. Constitution.
Those who serve in Government are the servants, not the master, of the American people, and the ultimate enforcement power that the American people wield over Government is made abundantly clear not in the electoral system through which the American people have a say only in the vote they cast for this or that servant of the citizenry, but in one fundamental, immutable, illimitable, unalienable Right: the inviolate Right of the People to Keep and Bear Arms.
About The Arbalest Quarrel:
Arbalest Group created `The Arbalest Quarrel’ website for a special purpose. That purpose is to educate the American public about recent Federal and State firearms control legislation. No other website, to our knowledge, provides as deep an analysis or as thorough an analysis. Arbalest Group offers this information free.
For more information, visit: www.arbalestquarrel.com.
Well that was pretty good but still failed to mention Rothschild and multiple Popes are at the top including that old hag the Queen and that is why the Crown Esquires aka the courts have refused to go by the Constitution because the Popes and Rothschild are their master. No such thing as Constitutional law has been practiced in this country for some 150 years. The whole government is filled with Crown Esquires which is illegal as written in the Constitution whereas Titles of Nobility are concerned. It is a Crown Court system not a Constitutional Court system. That is… Read more »
We will easily win the ‘22 midterms and President Trump will be elected for the third time in ‘24. Things will be back to normal soon!
Socialism is by ignorance. Communism is by force. Can’t disarm the populace then cannot take by force.
Ask Australia, UK, China etc.
