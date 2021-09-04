Surviving The Coming Storm Attacking Your Rights

By Mark Walters

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Have you been through this lately– You turn on the “news” only to see a 12-year-old lecturing you about “doing something” about “the guns” because he or she doesn’t feel safe in school?

Scolding you because as adults we aren’t doing “enough” about “the guns” that are killing everyone his or her age?

Maybe this–You walk out to your driveway to grab the “news” paper, (some of us still do this every morning) then walk back into your kitchen and sit down over a cup of coffee.

Removing the plastic bag, you unroll the paper only to see the headline screaming, “Taking a Stand,” with a picture of some dopey 65-year-old old lady holding a sign above her head with the letters “NRA” dripping in red paint? Maybe you’re a glutton for punishment as I am and head over to any network “news” outlet, (take your pick) and see the liberal interviewer leading a 16-year-old down the road of gun control with questions designed to do just that?

Get used to it. It isn’t going away anytime soon, and the progressive media (read: every television network and most big-city newspaper outlets) are out in full force, having a collective orgasm over their ability to attack you as gun owners.

Yup, they’ll even use our school-aged children to do it. Despicable? Yes. Going to stop anytime soon? Nope.

For this reason, it’s going to be very difficult for you, (and me) to watch as this onslaught of hysterical gun-grabber coverage ensues, unabated for the near future. They’re coming for you, they want your guns, and they will stop at nothing in their concerted effort to bowl over the constitution (and our freedoms) in their efforts. It is not going to be easy for us as law-abiding, responsible, gun owners to watch. I’m warning you now, get ready. What follows is a quick reference guide to keeping your sanity in the coming days, weeks, and unfortunately, months.

You can start here:

1. Remember, no one is taking your guns. Repeat that to yourself over and over until it sinks into your head, then do it again. Do it as often as is necessary to make yourself feel better. Yes, you will watch a seemingly endless parade of ignorant morons, standing with their funny signs, screaming “Do something,” while proposing nothing. Don’t let this bother you. Remember, these are misinformed goofy progressives, emotionally charged to a point that they can’t think straight…if they ever could.

2. Know that you are not the problem. You have never been. The guns in your safe at home, on your hip or in your vehicle (hundreds of millions of them) are not responsible for the actions of an evil monster. While the media, the likes of Megyn Kelly, screaming for ratings, talk show hosts like the liberal crybaby, Jimmy Kimmel, celebrity morons Michael Moore, Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney and others are going to get a ton of airplay. I’m here to remind you to remind yourself that these people are hypocrites who demand action from you that they refuse to take themselves. Remember this if you have an opportunity to talk to them: suggest that they disarm their armed security details and the armed security that protects their children at private schools before telling you how to live your life.

3. Know that what you are watching is the reason Trump was elected. Real America has had it with these progressive hypocrites, liberal media outlets and gazillionaire celebrities preaching to you about how much to pay in taxes, phony global warming, and gun-control schemes while they make millions of dollars, fly around in private jets and protect themselves with firearms. Keep that in mind. Remember it. Drill it into your head.

4. Take a break. Disengage from the 24-hour “news” cycle. Do yourself a solid and turn the crap off. If you can’t do that, turn it down. It is not healthy, nor is it necessary for you to watch the liberal bombardment of your way of life, hour after hour after hour for days on end. If you insist on it, move from the television to a computer where you can reinforce your lifestyle by visiting the sites like AmmoLand News that make you feel good, not the barrage of media from outlets that despise you. Manage that stress by getting your head out of the press. This type of terrible, 24-hour coverage is not healthy, mentally or physically. Turn. It. Off.

5. Remember, you are right, they are wrong. No gun control law ever, and I mean ever, stopped a killer from being a killer, and never will.

6. Go to the range, blow off some steam and surround yourself with like-minded friends and family. It’s fabulous stress relief.

If all of that fails on the first try, rinse and repeat. This is not going to be easy to get through if all you do is watch the garbage. I’m asking you to take a break. Turn off the cycle that upsets you and turn to your echo-chamber. Read AWR Hawkins at Breitbart News and listen to Armed American Radio, GunTalk with Tom Gresham and any other show you like that reinforces your views.

We’re all in this together, we’re right, and freedom will always prevail. We’ll have to weather some storms from time to time, and this is one of those times but, together, as freedom loving Americans, we must never forget that it is OUR side that has the constitution in its corner.

Consider that checkmate!

About Mark Walters

Mark Walters is the host of two nationally syndicated radio broadcasts, Armed American Radio and Armed American Radio’s Daily Defense with Mark Walters. He is the Second Amendment Foundations 2015 Gun Rights Defender of the Year award recipient and co-author of two books, Lessons from Armed America with Kathy Jackson (Whitefeather Press) and Lessons from UnArmed America with Rob Pincus (Whitefeather Press)