Surviving The Coming Storm Attacking Your Rights

By Mark Walters
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Have you been through this lately– You turn on the “news” only to see a 12-year-old lecturing you about “doing something” about “the guns” because he or she doesn’t feel safe in school?
Scolding you because as adults we aren’t doing “enough” about “the guns” that are killing everyone his or her age?
Maybe this–You walk out to your driveway to grab the “news” paper, (some of us still do this every morning) then walk back into your kitchen and sit down over a cup of coffee.
Removing the plastic bag, you unroll the paper only to see the headline screaming, “Taking a Stand,” with a picture of some dopey 65-year-old old lady holding a sign above her head with the letters “NRA” dripping in red paint? Maybe you’re a glutton for punishment as I am and head over to any network “news” outlet, (take your pick) and see the liberal interviewer leading a 16-year-old down the road of gun control with questions designed to do just that?
Get used to it. It isn’t going away anytime soon, and the progressive media (read: every television network and most big-city newspaper outlets) are out in full force, having a collective orgasm over their ability to attack you as gun owners.
Yup, they’ll even use our school-aged children to do it. Despicable? Yes. Going to stop anytime soon? Nope.
For this reason, it’s going to be very difficult for you, (and me) to watch as this onslaught of hysterical gun-grabber coverage ensues, unabated for the near future. They’re coming for you, they want your guns, and they will stop at nothing in their concerted effort to bowl over the constitution (and our freedoms) in their efforts. It is not going to be easy for us as law-abiding, responsible, gun owners to watch. I’m warning you now, get ready. What follows is a quick reference guide to keeping your sanity in the coming days, weeks, and unfortunately, months.
You can start here:
1. Remember, no one is taking your guns. Repeat that to yourself over and over until it sinks into your head, then do it again. Do it as often as is necessary to make yourself feel better. Yes, you will watch a seemingly endless parade of ignorant morons, standing with their funny signs, screaming “Do something,” while proposing nothing. Don’t let this bother you. Remember, these are misinformed goofy progressives, emotionally charged to a point that they can’t think straight…if they ever could.
2. Know that you are not the problem. You have never been. The guns in your safe at home, on your hip or in your vehicle (hundreds of millions of them) are not responsible for the actions of an evil monster. While the media, the likes of Megyn Kelly, screaming for ratings, talk show hosts like the liberal crybaby, Jimmy Kimmel, celebrity morons Michael Moore, Jennifer Lawrence, George Clooney and others are going to get a ton of airplay. I’m here to remind you to remind yourself that these people are hypocrites who demand action from you that they refuse to take themselves. Remember this if you have an opportunity to talk to them: suggest that they disarm their armed security details and the armed security that protects their children at private schools before telling you how to live your life.
3. Know that what you are watching is the reason Trump was elected. Real America has had it with these progressive hypocrites, liberal media outlets and gazillionaire celebrities preaching to you about how much to pay in taxes, phony global warming, and gun-control schemes while they make millions of dollars, fly around in private jets and protect themselves with firearms. Keep that in mind. Remember it. Drill it into your head.
4. Take a break. Disengage from the 24-hour “news” cycle. Do yourself a solid and turn the crap off. If you can’t do that, turn it down. It is not healthy, nor is it necessary for you to watch the liberal bombardment of your way of life, hour after hour after hour for days on end. If you insist on it, move from the television to a computer where you can reinforce your lifestyle by visiting the sites like AmmoLand News that make you feel good, not the barrage of media from outlets that despise you. Manage that stress by getting your head out of the press. This type of terrible, 24-hour coverage is not healthy, mentally or physically. Turn. It. Off.
5. Remember, you are right, they are wrong. No gun control law ever, and I mean ever, stopped a killer from being a killer, and never will.
6. Go to the range, blow off some steam and surround yourself with like-minded friends and family. It’s fabulous stress relief.
If all of that fails on the first try, rinse and repeat. This is not going to be easy to get through if all you do is watch the garbage. I’m asking you to take a break. Turn off the cycle that upsets you and turn to your echo-chamber. Read AWR Hawkins at Breitbart News and listen to Armed American Radio, GunTalk with Tom Gresham and any other show you like that reinforces your views.
We’re all in this together, we’re right, and freedom will always prevail. We’ll have to weather some storms from time to time, and this is one of those times but, together, as freedom loving Americans, we must never forget that it is OUR side that has the constitution in its corner.
Consider that checkmate!
Read my part two (2) to this article ” Surviving the Coming Days, How Gun Rights Win ”
About Mark Walters
Mark Walters is the host of two nationally syndicated radio broadcasts, Armed American Radio and Armed American Radio’s Daily Defense with Mark Walters. He is the Second Amendment Foundations 2015 Gun Rights Defender of the Year award recipient and co-author of two books, Lessons from Armed America with Kathy Jackson (Whitefeather Press) and Lessons from UnArmed America with Rob Pincus (Whitefeather Press)
The governments utopia aka the New World Order, coming to the street in front of your house.
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2021/09/zombieville-kensington-avenue-most-dangerous-street-in-philadelphia-3596957.html
A good portion of Philly is a shithole, including most of the historic downtown area. I wouldn’t go back there with my family again for money. Of course, it isn’t all like the video.
Was in Denver the other day where some of these idiots were barking out some shit at me headed my way in broad daylight until I pulled out my long black friend then they did a 180 and stfu.The only FREE stuff I have to give is crimped in brass.
I left Denver 21 years ago. Only lived there for a year. Wouldn’t move back for 7 figures.
Same with most of California and the West Coast. Same with most of the East Coast.We as a nation have fallen so far. Bullets seem too good for most of these people.
Yep but if we wait till they are a few deep and use FMJ we can save ammo.
Now even a smily face gets censored. Perhaps it’s just me.
Those of us who just want to be free and not to be subject to all the laws and regulations have ignored the past. and now it is effecting our way of life. We just wanted to be left alone and live our way of life hunting and providing for our family. The world and its people have finally come to its apex. It was inevitable. We as a people have come to our final demise. We have been taken over by those who have hijacked this nation from its infancy and to its end. We as a people trying… Read more »
Many GIs used their college benefit to become teachers so they could pass on the truth and facts they had learned on teh battlefields of Europe, Africa and Asia between 1939 and 1945-1952. Those GIs are now dead of old age. They saw the Communist influence in Hollywood, in Washington, DC and The State Department. But since 1955 the school curriculum and the textbooks have been edited and re-written with “new history books ever year or so as a way to destroy the Nation. School children are taught that the Bill of Rights was written so that states could have… Read more »
@Trin, Final demise!? It was inevitable!? Roll up your sleeves, man! Get out your stationary, your check book, and your sheet of USPS forever stamps. Emails and online pro Constitutional Civil Rights petitions have never been so available. Pro Second Amendment Groups are legion. Opportunities to flood the primary elections and turn out the party hacks are upon us! It does not cost a dime to flood the primaries and township caucuses, just a little effort. Make it a hobby to defeat party only loyalists and annoy your employees in government. Wring em out, wash em out, hang em on… Read more »
Great reminders of truth about who we are as a nation. Two thoughts: We as real Americans, will never give up our God given right and duty to protect our families. All three branches of government can agree to totally abolish the 2A. Even butter knives. Our military is on OUR side. What govt agency will take the lead in confiscation? At least 150,000,000 united Americans against what idiots? Also, yank your kids out of public schools as fast as you can. There is WAY too much socialist agenda teaching. It is in EVERY public school. Home schooling has proven… Read more »
“They” imagine that the USA is evil because of our Bill of Rights. “They” reject the time-quenched proof that America is free because of our Bill of Rights
The Founding Fathers never said this would be easy! As Franklin said “This is a Republic, if you can keep it”. These young kids have been dumbed down to the point they think they can force government to keep them safe. Such a delusional state.
@Bg,
Thanks, Bill. Your “…they THINK they can force government to keep them SAFE.” is a classic line and will use and abuse it…
On of our articles ran here in Ammoland last week to promote our series of safety awareness and firearms for inexperienced seniors called ThinkSafe where our students where hear your quote on Saturday, March 3rd…. Thanks, Garryowen…;)
Maybe the millions of gun owners should do a march an protest the left trying to do away with our firearms.NRA is only 5 million strong.Imagine if most gun owners would go protest.DC has never had millions an millions.It would be walking only,roads shut down.It would be something to see
What needs to be done is for all us so called pro second amendment gun owners to do is demand that SCOTUS rule on the Second Amendment. every time it has come up for consideration, it gets declined. As a result, we continue to see more and more of our rights go away or be more restricted. It is time a law suit take place to get them to rule on it. Why do they refuse to rule one an amendment that can only go one way and is so blatantly simple to understand? Enough of the bs already…..
&) Buy another gun. And ammo.
Good article, Mark and a good comment to Maj.Caudill.
AMEN!
I read the comments hear and For the most part 100% agree (except for the trolls comments) But I must say this We Are preaching to the choir here. These messages need to be expressed to the uninformed . Almost all of us here are here because of our common interest and our like minded understanding .The evil is the anti-freedom news and Left leaning anti-freedom people of this country. We need to be in their faces trying to sway them and the people on the fence of the perils we will face if they go down the road they… Read more »
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to Keep and Bear Arms shall not be infringed.” American history is no longer taught in schools I’m told. That explains why I never hear anyone explain “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State”. This doesn’t mean for the state to form a militia. The militia already existed. The founders wanted them to be constantly trained and regulated. Sort of like what Switzerland does. The national guard is not meant to be the state militia. I… Read more »
“American history is no longer taught in schools.” Correct. And that fact hellishly worries me. The term, “well-regulated” is widely misunderstood. Unlike today, where “regulated” means “controlled,” back in Colonial days, “regulated” meant “trained and equipped up to (in satisfaction of) military regulation.” When called to duty, each militia member (the common private citizen) was expected to arrive with his own firearm (suitable for war), and three days’ worth of equipment/supplies (bedding, ammunition, clothing, food, water, etc), which was to last until the logistics train could provide resupply. Yes, the Founders were intelligent and well-educated men who did indeed understand… Read more »
Actually the Second Amendment has only ONE COMMA. Punctuation was nor well standardized in 1788 and until book publishing became commonplace. However, the meaning and intent of the amendment is clear with one comma. In 1959 when Alaska and Hawaii joined the Union they each copied the Second Amendment in their state constitutions, with one comma. To make it clear, in 1788 the Senate rejected including the words “FOR THE COMMON DEFENSE” as a limitation on the right to keep and bear arms. To make it easier to understand I’ve made a slight change in the punctuation which completely resolves… Read more »
Take off the blinders because this last act has surely killed the hearing protection act, probably killed national reciprocity, and will certainly spawn more gun/magazine bans if not at the federal level then at least at the state level. It is also going to ensure the left wins the house in the midterms because no rino who supports any of this crap will have a chance. This could not have come at a better time for the leftists.
@Infidel,
Sorry, but I do not agree and possibly you need to, as Mark suggested, “Go to the range and blow off some steam…[be] with like-minded friends…”
“Blinders..” you say. No hearing protection. No reciprocity. Left wins the house. It sounds as if CNN ‘scripted’ your post…;(
Try reading Mark’s closing thoughts again, “We are all in this together…we will have to weather some storms…THIS is one of those times…”
@Infidel, What we want depends upon draining the Congressional component of the swamp. Flooding the primaries and township caucuses costs nothing. We will send more not corrupted yet legislators to help Trump, and then push harder.
😉
Find out who or what organization is financing the students protesting guns and you will find out who/what is responsible for the shootings. Obviously a set up and whoever is paying the expenses for all these students to travel and protest is the person/organization creating these events to give the government an opportunity to seize our weapons and cancel the Constitution. Another question is: What is about to happen that the powers that be want us sheeple disarmed????
No gun control. Period!
The time to use ‘ em is when they come to take ‘ em!
Actually, I wouldn’t down GOA for they are the only non-compromise group out there. They are the ones who actually get it that once you get out of prison you get your gun rights back not have to be denied with background checks. But i get the premise though. Yes the militia is us and making the National Guard the Militia was unconstitutional. Worst move we made because now people all look to the military to saving them, and hence why people are easlily swayed for mor gun control; even the right does. Trump now supports gun control and for… Read more »
Im with you Sue. There are monsters out there and i dont want them to enter my home or property with out my consent. or while im not there or even better there. My home. My property. My right to defend.
Yes when they have the guns they certainly won’t relinquish theirs! That what this is all about. To manipulate young school children into their screaming gun hate is just the new set version of ” SAVE THE CHILDREN!” Battle cry. It’s diabolical! If they get the guns they won’t spare the children! They’ll be going for everyone. Don’t let brain washed immature children manipulate you! They don’t know what’s good for them. Your the adult you should know better. They NEED the protection of sensible adults who can see through this scam for what it is. It the adults duty… Read more »
Heres something to ponder, especially folks like the guy at the top saying they are doing us a favor…. In 1929, the Soviet Union established gun control. From 1929 to 1953, about 20 million dissidents, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated. In 1911, Turkey established gun control. From 1915 to 1917, 1.5 million Armenians, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated. Germany established gun control in 1938 and from 1939 to 1945, a total of 13 million Jews and others who were unable to defend themselves were rounded up and exterminated. China established gun control… Read more »
The absolute worst proponents of the 2nd amendment are the pretend pro-2nd community. The reason? Most are clueless as to what the law is, and what the purpose of the 2nd amendment is. Article 1, Section 8, Cls 15&16, and State statutes explain something that NRA, GOA, and various other organizations absolutely refuse to abide or take the time to study. The 2nd amendment reads, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to Keep and Bear Arms shall not be infringed.” George Mason, co-author of the 2nd, asked rhetorically,… Read more »
1) The People are the Militia.
2) The fyrd is a Constitutional imperative.
Regarding the above George Mason misquote, here is Mason’s actual statement from the 1788 Virginia Ratifying Convention: “I ask, Who are the militia? They consist now of the whole people except a few public officers.” [The Origin of the Second Amendment, p.430] Mason did not treat the term militia as a reference to a government formed entity – a “what is” described by “it is”. Instead, Mason understood the militia and people to be one and the same. The Founders routinely equated the militia and the people. There cannot be an effective militia of the people to secure a free… Read more »
Actually they might be doing gun owners a favor albeit unwittingly.
1. Because an AR-15 is a terrible weapon for self-defense due to jamming if the citizens should ever have to go to real combat. This government hates its own soldiers and that’s why it sends them to battle with these self jamming weapons.
2. The more these Communists try to take guns away from law abiding citizens, the more people wake up and recognize just how cunning and dangerous America’s enemies really are.
@Jay, those problems were worked out long ago. It is a terrific rifle for eliminating all kinds of varmints.
Ya know, Jay, whenever I hear stuff like that I have to wonder if the person spewing it has ever used one or served. The original jamming problems were solved, probably before you were born. Clean and oil your weapon, don’t use cheaper powder to make the bean counters happy, and they run just fine. This isn’t news, we’ve all known this for 40 years.
The M16 in Vietnam 55-60 years ago had ammunition and maintenance issues. Today the M4/AR rifles and carbines are 100% reliable. A more effective cartridge at longer range is the primary issue. Despite claims by hillary, schumer and other, the 5.56/.223 is LESS LETHAL… 45-90% of the wounded survive which cannot be said about a standard deer rifle such as a 120 year old 30/30 Winchester or Marlin. Your point #2 is correct. The same Russian bots and operatives that “meddled” in the election are now busy feeding NBC and CNN phony gun control stories on both sides. That’s where… Read more »
The real issue is not about guns, it is all about control of humanity. Without the means to protect your family, property, and your life, you are defenseless against the New World Order. Jesuit Pope Francis says the U.N. needs to teach Americans to submit to a globalist government of the U.N. Since U.N. peacekeepers have committed tens of thousands of cases of rape against citizens countries where they were supposed to protect the citizenry, why should anyone with a bit of common sense believe things would be any better with citizens disarmed by the U.N. or the New World… Read more »
Absolutely correct. UN stands for United Nothing.
No No NOoo new gun laws. Fight nto get rid of all the Unconstitutional Gun laws. NNNooooo New Gun Laws.
#1 is a poor assumption (famous last words?). As far as #3 goes, Trump’s election is in the past. I am concerned about his chances in 2020. Republicans are already caving. Nice try at whistling past the graveyard, Mark. Wake up.
There has never been a government that banned it’s own ARMED FORCES from “Keeping and Bearing” ARMS. Find one government in the history of humanity that felt a need to document a “RIGHT” for it’s ARMED FORCES to possess ARMS. Oppressive Governments are ALWAYS banning the People’S RIGHTS to arms. The claim that the Founding Fathers wrote the 2nd Amendment to give Our ARMED FORCES a “right” to keep and carry ARMS is S-T-U-P-I-D. The only reason for the Second Amendment is to clearly spell-out the GOD GIVEN RIGHT of INDIVIDUALS to keep & bear ARMS. The only reason for… Read more »
Very good,
Thanks for the encouragement!
Remember Jim Marrs? On November 25, 2011 he posted the below at http://www.jimmarrs.com/news_events/news/the-gun-is-civilization/ I agree with his post! “The Gun Is Civilization” By Maj. L. Caudill USMC (Ret) Human beings only have two ways to deal with one another: reason and force. If you want me to do something for you, you have a choice of either convincing me via argument, or force me to do your bidding under threat of force. Every human interaction falls into one of those two categories, without exception. Reason or force, that’s it. In a truly moral and civilized society, people exclusively interact through… Read more »
Thank you for that great word. We are in this together. Evil is all around and we need to stand….giving up our firearms would be suicide (genocide)
Its time to throw it back into their faces, go for their throat. There is only one amedment they attack, but what about the others? Its time to put them on the defensive and call for speech control, minority control and women control. Stop debating these people and tell them if they want to ban the second then lets also ban the 1st, 14th and 19th. That is what I do now. If women want to vote they should have pay hundreds of dollars for liscenses and permits. If a minority wants to exercise their right then they too have… Read more »