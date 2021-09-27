Trijicon Supports Mentorship With +One Experience Giveaway

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- NSSF, the firearm industry trade association, is pleased to announce that Trijicon is sponsoring the Trijicon Hunt +ONE Experience Giveaway to focus attention on the importance of mentoring in hunting through NSSF’s +ONE Movement.

The +ONE Movement encourages mentoring of newcomers by experienced hunters and target shooters to pass on the skills and appreciation for these popular outdoor activities. With hunting season approaching, now is a good time to introduce someone new to this great American tradition, and NSSF can help with mentoring and newcomer resources at LetsGoHunting.org.

Trijicon, the Michigan-based optics manufacturer, wants to give someone the hunting experience of a lifetime. The Trijicon Hunt +ONE Experience giveaway includes a fully paid and guided free-range trophy whitetail hunt at Lowrance Ranch in Truscott, Texas with all travel, licenses, lodging, and meals included in the package. The winner of the hunt also receives a Springfield Armory 2020 Waypoint Rifle chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor with a Trijicon Credo HX 2.5-15×42 riflescope to use on the hunt, bringing the total package value to $10,000.

Entries to the sweepstakes are open until October 29, 2021, on the dedicated Sweepstakes page.

“We are grateful for Trijicon’s continued support of the +ONE Movement, which is so important to the future of hunting and recreational shooting,” said Zach Snow, NSSF Director, Member Development. “Trijicon’s efforts help to encourage experienced shooters and hunters to mentor newcomers so they can enjoy these lifelong activities with friends and family.” “We are excited to further the NSSF +ONE Movement in conjunction with National Hunting & Fishing Day to show our support of the American hunting and conservation model,” said Josh Lyall, Trijicon Director of Marketing. “Trijicon is a company comprised of hunters and target shooters and we are always looking for ways to introduce more people to the world of hunting and shooting sports.”

There are now over 2 million pledges and potential mentees who are part of the +ONE Movement. Individuals and businesses interested in promoting and getting directly involved in the +ONE Movement can visit letsgoshooting.org/plusone and letsgohunting.org/plusone to learn more about the initiative and find ways to get started. Additional +ONE resources can be downloaded and or ordered at nssf.org/plusone.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org