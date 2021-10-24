Hypocrisy Much? Anti-Gun Politicians Spend Big on Personal Security

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Georgia Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock “spent more than $600,000 on personal security over the past year,” according to a report at Fox Business, while advocating for gun control affecting average citizens.

The same report revealed members of the so-called “Squad”—Democrat Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Cori Bush of Missouri—spent “almost $100,000 collectively on security over the past three months.”

A separate Fox News story noted the Bush campaign “spent $64,141.26 on private security between the beginning of July and late September, the Federal Election Commission records show.”

“The cash,” Fox News said, “was dished out to a handful of firms, including Peace Security, RS&T Security Consulting, Aegis Logistics, Whole Armor Executive Protection & Security, and Nathaniel Davis, whose payments are sent to the same address as her campaign headquarters.”

Bush, Fox News noted, has been an “outspoken supporter of defunding police.”

A report in the Washington Free Beacon last year noted then-candidate Warnock “has a history of anti-gun activism dating back to at least 2013. And Fox Business recalled how Warnock “partnered with Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a gun control group founded in 2013 by then-New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has spent tens of millions of dollars in support of a gun control push.” Billionaire Bloomberg employs his own private security, while financially supporting gun control.

Following the murder spree in the Atlanta area earlier this year, Warnock used the incident to call for “reasonable gun reform in our country” while appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

But like other gun control proponents, Warnock “has not specified what legislation he wants to see passed.” All-too-often, politicians either push for laws already on the books, or suggest restrictions that would not have prevented the crime they’re upset about. So the strategy lately seems to be for anti-gunners to remain vague about the “reforms” they advocate, because in the gun control lexicon, “reform” translates to restrictions or outright bans.

Last year in Minneapolis, after the city council cut the police budget following the death of George Floyd, WCCO reported that the city spent $152,000 on private security for “some city council members.”

“Some members reported receiving threats after they voiced their desire to defund and dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department after the death of George Floyd in May,” the story said.

Perhaps not coincidentally, three council members had voted for the fund-cutting measure.

Minnesota State Sen. Paul Gazelka quickly took the council to task, calling it “hypocrisy.” Fox News reported at the time the private security was costing city taxpayers $4,500 a day.

Way back in 1986, a bodyguard for the late Sen. Edward Kennedy was arrested when he showed up at the Senate Office Building with a couple of submachine guns and ammunition. The story made national headlines primarily because Kennedy was a devoted anti-gunner whose brothers, President John Kennedy and Sen. Robert Kennedy were both assassinated.

The reports once again raise questions about elitism and politicians. What makes their lives more valuable than the lives of average citizens they are constantly trying to disarm? Why are they so willing to remove police at the risk of public safety, while they expect taxpayers to pay big bucks for their safety?

What makes them so special?

Perhaps that question should be posed to the mayors of 25 large cities where, as reported by Forbes, “officials have already cut—or have proposed cutting—funds from police budgets.”

“However,” Forbes revealed in July, “in as many as 20 of those same cities, mayors and other city officials enjoy the personal protection of a dedicated police security detail. In many cities, this security costs taxpayers millions of dollars per year.”

The capper in the Forbes report: “We found that the defunding of police – coupled with taxpayer dollars spent on police security details protecting public officials– only occurred in cities run by Democratic mayors.”

It is almost certain many of these cities are also losing police manpower over the proof of vaccination mandates.

It should be no wonder why so many citizens have bought firearms—millions for the first time in their lives—and why the number of active concealed carry permits and licenses has skyrocketed to more than 21.5 million according to the annual report from the Crime Prevention Research Center.

About Dave Workman

Dave Workman is a senior editor at TheGunMag.com and Liberty Park Press, author of multiple books on the Right to Keep & Bear Arms, and formerly an NRA-certified firearms instructor.