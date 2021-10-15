MD-1505: Maxim Defense PDX in AR15 Style

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Maxim Defense is likely best known for either the PDX or their signature brace…more so the former, probably. It has proven to be remarkably popular over the years, but it’s never been considered a budget firearm. At least in part to address that, they have now launched the “MD-1505”. The goal is to make a more affordable AR-15 style PDX available (the word more in more affordable is significant, as you’ll see if you read on).

Though similar to the PDX in size and capability, the PDX has MILSPEC forged receivers and a different handguard. With the SCW stock, SCW brace, and SCW pistol system options, there should be a version available for most conceivable needs.

Maxim Defense MD-1505

When you’re looking for Maxim Defense PDX ingenuity in a standard AR-15 package, the MD-1505 is your answer. The MD-1505 was engineered to bring our top-tier PDX package to an even more affordable price point.

Starting at the muzzle, each MD-1505 is equipped with the patented Maxim HATEBRAKE which reduces recoil, decreases flash signature, pushes gasses and concussion wave downrange away from the operator, and improves overall performance in short barrel pistols and rifles.

For increased comfort and versatility every MD-1505 features our free-floating Slimline Handguard. These handguards provide a monolithic-like upper receiver platform and M-Slot compatibility on five sides. At the rear, the MD-1505S is equipped with our SCW Stock for the ultimate in compactness, comfort, and versatility.

FEATURES:

MOA accurate

Free-floating Maxim Slimline handguard

Military-grade materials

SCW compact stock

Increased reliability due to included HATEBRAKE

Optimized for low flash signature

Ambidextrous magazine release

Ambidextrous selector

SPECIFICATIONS:

CALIBERS 5.56 NATO, .300BLK, 7.62×39

BARREL LENGTH 5.5” / 139.7mm

MUZZLE VELOCITY 5.56 NATO, 62gr: 1965 FPS avg. .300 BLK, 115gr: 1850 FPS avg. 7.62×39, 124gr: 1675 FPS avg.

OVERALL LENGTH 18.75” / 476.25mm

MD 1505 Models

» MD-1505S «

» MD-1505SPB «

» MD-1505SPS «

MD-1505 Affordability

MD is well aware that “affordable” is an extremely subject term. Those who will immediately react negatively to the MSRP, know this: Maxim Defense has never sacrificed quality for a reduction in cost. Their description says more affordable, not “easily affordable” or any other permutation thereof. In the specific case of the MD-1505 vs. PDS, it is more affordable. That said, quality speaks for itself. The price point will not be for everyone.

Maxim Defense: Not built for safe queens.

Learn more at www.maximdefense.com/

About Maxim Defense:

Maxim Defense is a development company aiming to provide the Military and First Responders the next generation of tools and equipment to succeed in today’s most extreme environments. The company primarily engages in small arms manufacturing focusing R&D on producing better, lighter, and more reliable weapons and accessories. As an industrial-design-centered organization, Maxim seeks to improve and enhance existing weapons platforms alongside developing cutting-edge technologies for redefining the future. Maxim Defense is headquartered in St. Cloud, MN. To learn more, please visit www.maximdefense.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter @maximdefense.