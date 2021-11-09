AmmoLand Announces Latest Winner in 5,000 Rounds of 9mm Giveaway

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Attention AmmoLand News readers, the winner of the 5,000 rounds of CCI Blazer 9mm ammo is Boyd from Pennsylvania! Have a look at all that ammo in his hands!

AmmoLand will have more giveaways coming up soon, stay tuned for updates!

Congratulations Boyd, you deserve it for being a loyal reader of our daily emails.

With ammo priced what it is today, Boyd has essentially just won boxes of gold! If anyone knows Boyd, I am sure they will be calling him to see if he will share his spoils. We congratulate Boyd, and thank him for being a loyal reader of AmmoLand News!

You can read the history of 9mm here, and stay tuned to AmmoLand News for more giveaways coming soon!

Previous AmmoLand Giveaway Winners, you could be next!

What’s that you say? You never win anything or maybe 5000 is not enough ammo and you need more, then check out our 9mm Deal Tracker page found here!

About AmmoLand.com:

Ammoland.com is the web’s leading Shooting Sports News Service for the Ammunition, Firearms, Shooting, Hunting, and Conservation communities. AmmoLand has a FREE Shooting Sports News Service that is seen by 10,000’s of Ammunition, Shooting, and Pro Firearms enthusiasts every day. Visit them at www.AmmoLand.com