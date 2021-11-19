Kyle Rittenhouse NOT Guilty On All Charges! ~ Verdict VIDEO

H/T to Law and Crime TV for the week-long live Video feed.

KENOSHA, WI –-(Ammoland.com)- After three days of deliberation, the jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse self-defense trial returned a verdict of not guilty on all charges.

The jurors found that Kyle Rittenhouse was justified in his self-defense shooting of three attackers. The jury believed that the three men targeted Rittenhouse, and the jury thought that he had felt that the three men threatened his life. The jury took four days to decide Mr. Rittenhouse’s fate.

The first man attacked Kyle Rittenhouse after he put out a fire in a dumpster. Joseph Rosenbaum, a convicted pedophile, attacked and chased Rittenhouse through a car lot. After Rosenbaum pursued Rittenhouse through the parking lot, he turned and fired his AR-15 and killed Rosenbaum.

An angry mob chased Rittenhouse down the street. He stumbled and fell to the ground as he tried to evade the mob and get to the police. The second man shot was Anthony Huber. Mr. Huber was a domestic abuser and attacked Rittenhouse with a skateboard. Rittenhouse shot and killed Huber.

The third man didn’t die but was shot in the arm. Gaige Grosskreutz pointed a loaded Glock at Mr. Rittenhouse while he was on the ground. Rittenhouse pointed his AR-15 at Mr. Grosskreutz. He put up his hands, and Rittenhouse didn’t pull the trigger of his rifle until Grosskreutz pointed his pistol at Rittenhouse. Grosskreutz was hit in the arm and was disarmed by the shot.

Grosskreutz admitted on the stand that Rittenhouse didn’t fire until he leveled the Glock at him. This moment was a critical turning point in the case, and some legal experts believed that Grosskreutz comment doomed the prosecution’s case.

Rittenhouse also took the stand to defend himself. Rittenhouse broke down in tears when walking the court through the actions of the fateful night. The court had to adjourn to give Mr. Rittenhouse time to recover from emotional testimony. Rittenhouse came off as believable.

The prosecution cross-examined Rittenhouse for hours. The prosecutor came off as a bully. The prosecutor attacked Mr. Rittenhouse for exercising his right to remain silent. This attack provoked a stinging rebuke from the judge. He removed the jury from the court and ripped into the prosecution for questioning Mr. Rittenhouse’s use of a Constitutional right. The attack by the prosecution almost caused a mistrial.

Gun rights groups have celebrated the verdict. They believe that this decision is a victory for self-defense. Alan Gottlieb, the founder of the Second Amendment Foundation, claims that this is a victory for the Second Amendment.

“The verdict by the Kenosha jury is an affirmation that people, regardless of their age, have a right to defend themselves against violent attack, by individuals or a mob,” Gottlieb said. “Anyone who viewed the video evidence and listened to the testimony would easily conclude Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self-defense. Fortunately, this young man’s supporters were able to raise the funds necessary for mounting a first-class defense. But this was a high-profile case, and ample financial resources became available. What about lower-profile cases where people with limited resources find themselves unable to afford adequate legal counsel. “There is no doubt this case will be analyzed and debated for months, or even years. What the verdict demonstrates is that reasonable people sitting in judgment of a case that should never have been brought in the first place can see through a politically-motivated prosecution and reach a verdict that is both reasonable and just.”

Kyle Rittenhouse will now move on with his life and is in our prayers.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.