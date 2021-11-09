Explosive Admission at Rittenhouse Trial – Video

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- On day six of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 8, 2021, the court video captured a particularly dramatic moment.

Gaige Grosskreutz has given testimony as a prosecution witness. He is being cross-examined by Corey Chirafisi, a defense attorney. It occurs about 2 hours and 27 minutes into this trial video on November 8, 2021. Over the next few minutes, there is this exchange:

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi:

So, your hands are up, and at that point he (Rittenhouse) has not fired. Correct?

Gaige Grosskreutz:

No he has not.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi:

Do you agree at this point, you are dropping your hands, you are loading up your left foot, and you are moving toward Mr. Rittenhouse, at that point, True?

Gaige Grosskreutz:

Yes.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi:

So, When you were shot; Can you bring up the photo? Do you agree, and now wait, how close were you, in the… How close were you, from the background.

Gaige Grosskreutz:

Three feet. If I was five feet before, so

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi:

At this point, you are holding a loaded chambered Glock 27 in your right hand, Yes?

Gaige Grosskreutz:

That is correct, yes.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi:

You are advancing on Mr. Rittenhouse, who is seated on his butt, right?

Gaige Grosskreutz:

That is correct.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi:

You are moving forward and your right hand drops down so your gun, your hands are no longer up, your hand has dropped down and now your gun is pointed in the direction, at Mr. Rittenhouse, agreed? I will give you another (exhibit?), and maybe that will help.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi:

So Mr. Grosskruetz, I am going to show you what has has been marked as exhibit #67.

That is a photo of you, Yes?

Gaige Grosskreutz:

Yes.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi:

That is Mr. Rittenhouse?

Gaige Grosskreutz:

Correct.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi:

Do you agree your firearm is pointed at Mr. Rittenhouse? Correct?

Gaige Grosskreutz:

Yes.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi:

Ok. And, Once your firearm is pointed at Mr. Rittenhouse, that’s when he fires, Yes?

Gaige Grosskreutz:

Yeah.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi:

Does this look like right when he was firing the shot? (#67, moment of Rittenhouse’s shot)

Gaige Grosskreutz:

That looks like my bicept being vaporized, yes.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi:

And it was vaporized at the time you are pointing your gun directly at him?

Gaige Grosskreutz:

Yes.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi:

When you were standing 3-5 feet from him, with your arms up in the air, he never fired? Right?

Gaige Grosskruetz:

Correct.

Defense attorney Corey Chirafisi:

It wasn’t until you pointed your gun at him, advanced on him, with your gun, now your hand is down, pointed at him, that he fired? Right?

Gaige Grosskreutz:

Correct.

The camera is pointed at Gaige Grosskreutz, We cannot see the prosecutor’s table. The camera then shows Kyle Rittenhouse for a few seconds. Then it shows the prosecutor’s table. A dramatic image is captured, which will probably become an iconic graphic of images you do not want to present at court.

Of interest, Gaige Grosskreutz showed significant function in his right arm and hand. He was able to hold and raise a water bottle, and the microphone easily, with considerable fine motor control in his fingers.

Becky Sullivan, National Public Radio (NPR) reporter and producer, who misreported information about a critical juncture of the shooting of Joseph Rosenbaum, in the Rittenhouse trial, had this take on the Gaige Grosskreutz testimony. From NPR:

Updated November 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM ET

Gaige Grosskreutz, the only person who survived being shot by Kyle Rittenhouse last year at a chaotic demonstration in Kenosha, Wis., took the stand in a pivotal moment in Rittenhouse’s homicide trial. In three hours of dramatic testimony Monday, Grosskreutz, 27, acknowledged that he was armed with a pistol on the evening of Aug. 25, 2020, but said that his hands were raised when Rittenhouse raised his rifle at him and that he feared for his life.

Ms. Sullivan failed to mention Gaige Grosskreutz testified he was pointing his pistol at Kyle Rittenhouse when Kyle shot him.

The trial has had another day, where the prosecution witnesses appear to be defense witnesses.

Complete Live Trial Video:

About Dean Weingarten:

Dean Weingarten has been a peace officer, a military officer, was on the University of Wisconsin Pistol Team for four years, and was first certified to teach firearms safety in 1973. He taught the Arizona concealed carry course for fifteen years until the goal of Constitutional Carry was attained. He has degrees in meteorology and mining engineering and retired from the Department of Defense after a 30-year career in Army Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation.