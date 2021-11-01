URGENT: Email Michigan Governor to Sign Knife Rights Act!

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- The Michigan Knife Rights Act, HB 4066, that would enact Knife Rights’ signature Knife Law Preemption in the state, has been presented to Governor Whitmer.

ACT NOW! If you are a Michigan resident, or work or travel in the state, please use Knife Rights’ Legislative Action Center to ask Governor Whitmer to sign HB 4066: https://kniferights.org/resources/congressweb/#/48



Please use the Tell-A-Friend feature available through Knife Rights’ Legislative Action Center after you send the Governor your email. The more emails we generate, the better. DO IT TODAY!

Knife Law Preemption is a Knife Rights’ criminal justice reform effort that nullifies existing ordinances and prevents new local ordinances more restrictive than state law which only serve to confuse or entrap law-abiding citizens traveling within or through the state. Preemption ensures citizens can expect consistent enforcement of state knife laws everywhere within a state.

Knife Rights drafted the model legislation and passed the nation’s first Knife Law Preemption bill in Arizona in 2010 and has since passed preemption bills in Alaska, Georgia, Kansas, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

About Knife Rights

Knife Rights is America’s grassroots knife owners’ organization; leading the fight to Rewrite Knife Law in America™ and forging a Sharper Future for all Americans™. Knife Rights efforts have resulted in 34 bills enacted repealing knife bans in 23 states and over 150 cities and towns since 2010.