Brownells Giving Away Trip to HQ for Dream Rifle Build

GRINNELL, Iowa – -(Ammoland.com)- Brownells customers get their chance to win a once-in-a-lifetime Dream Build prize package valued at $4,500, including airfare, lodging, and all the parts and expert help to build a personalized Dream Gun at Brownells HQ in Iowa.

Contestants can enter on the Memorial Day Dream Build page starting Tuesday, May 24, through Monday, May 30th, 2022. After their first entry, contestants can earn extra entries by following the suggestions on the page – such as following the Brownells Instagram page or subscribing to the Brownells YouTube channel.

The winner will travel to Iowa, meet with Brownells Gun Techs and go on a shopping spree for the parts for their AR-15 style Dream Build – up to a $3,000 retail value.

The winner also receives a personal tour of Brownells HQ and will get the chance try out the newly-built Dream Gun at Big Springs Range – owned and operated by Brownells and located in nearby Searsboro, Iowa.

To learn more, visit the Brownells Memorial Day Dream Build page.

About Brownells

Serious About Firearms Since 1939, Brownells is the world’s leading source for guns, gun parts and accessories, ammunition, gunsmithing tools, and survival gear. With a large selection of both common and hard-to-find items, and an extensive collection of videos, articles, and gun schematics, Brownells is the expert for everything shooting-related. Committed to maintaining our great traditions, Brownells has more, does more, and knows more – and guarantees it all, Forever. For more information or to place an order, call 800-741-0015 or visit Brownells.com. Stay up-to-date with Brownells on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

