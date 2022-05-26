SilencerCo Giving Away a Suppressor a Day at NRAAM

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- SilencerCo will be giving away a “suppressor a day” at the NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits (NRAAM) in Houston, Texas, from May 27th to May 29th. Attendees who stop by the SilencerCo booth (# 2432) can enter for the chance to win a free suppressor. The giveaway schedule is as follows:

Friday, Day 1: Omega 36M — https://silencerco.com/silencers/omega-36m/

Saturday, Day 2: Hybrid 46M — https://silencerco.com/silencers/hybrid-46m/

Sunday, Day 3: Harvester EVO — https://silencerco.com/silencers/harvester-evo

The Omega 36M, Hybrid 46M and Harvester EVO are three of SilencerCo’s newest suppressors. The Omega 36M and Hybrid 46M are designed to work on both pistol and rifle platforms. They are also modular suppressors that can work in either a short or long configuration. The Harvester EVO is a short, lightweight silencer designed with hunters in mind for optimal performance.

In order to register, attendees must visit SilencerCo’s booth and complete the registration form. Winners must be present at the show and will be contacted daily by phone and email. Winners who don’t respond within 48 hours will forgo their prize and another winner will be chosen. Once all winners are confirmed, SilencerCo will make an official announcement in their weekly eblast.

Eligible winners must be 21 years or older and reside in one of the 42 states where silencers are legal. Non-silencer-friendly states are not eligible for full or partial winnings. The winner is also responsible for providing a transfer FFL/SOT within their state and must cover the cost of the $200 tax stamp and any other transfer fees. No purchase is necessary in order to enter. Void where prohibited. The winner is responsible for all Federal and State taxes incurred (where applicable).

About SilencerCo

SilencerCo, based in West Valley, UT is the nation’s leading designer and manufacturer of suppressors. Since our birth in 2008, our dedication to authenticity and innovation has never wavered. Today, we continue to focus on exceptional customer service and industry-leading products; products that are crafted by people with the utmost dedication to our industry. We are hunters, shooters, and gun enthusiasts, just like you. Our innovative and forward-thinking approach has allowed us to give the firearms industry what many said was impossible. This is what drives us to be better—to be the best. Because you—the shooter, the hunter, the Second Amendment lover—deserve the best.