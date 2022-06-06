‘Centric’ McConaughey Reveals Shallow Understanding of Right to Arms

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Matthew McConaughey calls for action after deadly elementary school shooting in his Texas hometown,” Fox News reports. “McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, where his mother was a teacher at a school a mile away from Robb Elementary School.”

He’s an actor, right? A guy who repeats words off a script and emotes under direction. He’s not a character he plays no matter how heroic or wise he’s pretending to be. Who cares what he thinks?

The answer, like it or not, is “millions” and the impact of his influence is amplified by repeated speculation that the popular star was considering throwing the hat in the ring and entering Texas gubernatorial politics.

“If he were to take the plunge and run for governor, the poll found, 45% of Texas registered voters would vote for McConaughey, 33% would vote for [incumbent Gov. Greg] Abbott and 22% would vote for someone else,” The Dallas Morning News reported last year.

That means Texas citizens had better pay attention to what he believes, because he could very well exploit his “star power” and his elite, moneyed connections to impose them on the state, and through political influence, on the rest of the country. That McConaughey says he is not currently considering pursuing those plans doesn’t negate that he could change his mind and that even without an official position such popular numbers still make him a force to be reckoned with.

So, what does he believe about the school murders, and specifically, what measures society should consider for preventing future atrocities? In his attempt to continue appearing “aggressively centric,” McConaughey appeals to feelings and avoids specifics that leave an opening for counter-arguments – showing considered political instincts.

“’What is it that we truly value?” McConaughey asks on Twitter. “What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?”

“This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better,” he claims. “Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured.”

OK, what “action” would ensure that? What does he mean by “small sacrifices,” especially in light of the kneejerk Democrat and ginned-up media reaction to blame guns and gun owners? And why does he resort to the manipulative “public health” model term “epidemic” if not to stir up emotions not borne out by data?

McConaughey’s statement has to be considered in context with what he’s already advocated:

“McConaughey has a history of being more outspoken on gun violence than other politically charged issues. In 2018, he spoke at the March for Our Lives rally in Austin, calling for banning assault weapons for civilians, restricting high-capacity magazines and strengthening background checks.”

Surrendering the means to preserve freedom from tyranny is hardly a “small sacrifice,” and couching it in those terms feeds another lying gun-grabber meme: Gun owners who refuse to “compromise” are “selfish.”

It’s particularly dangerous when citizen disarmament goals are masked under the guise of “reasonableness.” That’s why the antis use terms like “commonsense gun safety” and other manipulations to hide what they’re after. It’s on those of us who recognize what they’re doing to call them on it and to see what we can do to act as counter influences for those who may not recognize that they’re being played.

It’s easier when Hollywood goes full raving lunatic, like serial aborter Whoopi Goldberg calling on her fans to “SWAT” gun owners if they “think” their “arsenal” is “too big.”

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.