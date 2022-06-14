Preparing A Post-NYSRPA v. Bruen Strategy is Essential

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Within the next month, the Supreme Court will have issued its ruling in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. Second Amendment supporters will need to be prepared for how this will change the political landscape.

The fact of the matter is that in the best of cases, the likely rulings would have generated anger from anti-Second Amendment extremists. Post-Uvalde, that rage will be much greater. So, what will need to be done?

Second Amendment supporters will need a long-term strategy to defend the court rulings that affirm our Second Amendment rights, because you can bet that anti-Second Amendment extremists will be working on one as well.

The first step will be to see exactly what the ruling is. A 5-4 ruling without Roberts will likely be a major step forward in striking down laws. Even a more restrained 6-3 opinion will help – because there are two other cases where SCOTUS has yet to grant – or deny – cert. We will need to know what parameters will need to be pushed in future court cases at all levels.

The next step will be to make sure that Chuck Schumer is no longer Senate Majority Leader in the 2022 midterm elections. Right now, the biggest threats to the Second Amendment will not be gun bans or even “red flag” laws. They will be efforts to pack the Supreme Court, followed by campaign “reform” schemes, corporate gun control (especially through financial deplatforming) and licensing/registration schemes.

The third step is going to be reaching out to Gun Culture 2.0 and building those bridges. Americans have seen many reasons to exercise their Second Amendment rights and loyal Ammoland readers need to get as many on board with protecting our rights as possible. We have to learn from the successes of 2021, as well as the more disappointing 2020 and 2018 elections.

Finally, we will have to be strategically flexible. In the long-term fight to defeat the biggest threats, the real key may be maintaining control over the House and Senate, plus the White House. In a very real sense, Second Amendment supporters will need to know when it is time to “avoid losing” as opposed to gambling for victories, as outlined in this snippet from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The key to protecting our rights is likely to be what we can stop, as opposed to what we can pass.

The Supreme Court is poised to hand Second Amendment supporters at least one major victory in a month’s time. But Second Amendment supporters need a long-term strategy to ensure that they will continue to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists via the ballot box at the federal, state, and local levels this year and down the road.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.