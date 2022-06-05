Weekend Mass Shootings Will Be A Familiar Tale – And A Warning

Opinion
-(AmmoLand.com)- Contrary to what many loud voices in the media have been saying, Second Amendment supporters, to a person, are horrified at the events that took place in Buffalo and Laguna Woods over the weekend. Unlike many others, though, we had to deal with the usual lies and the ghoulish exploitation of a horrific act by anti-Second Amendment extremists.
Once again, Second Amendment supporters will need to reject the notion that their opposition to the agenda pushed by anti-Second Amendment extremists over the years makes them culpable in any way, shape, or form for what happened. The moral culpability for these acts is on those who carried them out, and the efforts by anti-Second Amendment extremists to blame us for exercising our First Amendment rights to protect the Second Amendment should be shut down.
This is one of those times where it is not just okay to respond with anger at anti-Second Amendment extremists, it is a tactical and strategic necessity. Not punching back is a form of unilateral disarmament that poses a far greater danger than a few rhetorical broadsides, and the considerations as to how we punch back should also be tactical and strategic.
While it is still early, there are indications that the alleged Buffalo shooter (who doesn’t deserve any notoriety for the despicable actions he supposedly carried out) gave off warning signs, but that no real action was taken to head him off. This will cause a push for more “red flag” laws with plenty of issues vis-à-vis due process.
The fact of the matter is that Second Amendment supporters need to find ways to address these types of incidents and to prevent them. At some point, we can’t just offer thoughts and prayers, we need to offer solutions that don’t threaten the Second Amendment, because failure to do so over the long term will lead to the likes of Bloomberg packing the Supreme Court, at which point, we could lose Heller and McDonald.
In the short to medium term, though, we could also see a very real threat of financial deplatforming, as banks and insurance companies could very well enact a form of social credit that would exclude the firearms industry. Do you really think companies wouldn’t impose such an agenda?
Loyal Ammoland readers, take a good look at the entire “Environmental, Social, and Governance” (ESG) efforts taking place in corporate America, then ask yourself if you really don’t think that an anti-Second Amendment agenda will become a criterion for a company to get a high ESG score.
The legal victories that could be in store for the Second Amendment will be good news. However, at the same time, we need to remember that these legal victories will not be the end all and be all. Our system of government contemplates the repeal of the Second Amendment or packing the Supreme Court.
To prevent those, Second Amendment supporters need to defeat anti-Second Amendment extremists via the ballot box at the federal, state, and local levels. But that will take real efforts to come up with Second Amendment compliant solutions to mass shootings.
About Harold Hutchison
Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.
By failing, years ago, to stand up against the libelous smears from media and organized anti-gunners, that the NRA and other gun-rights organizations “have blood on their hands”, we are in a weaker position, rhetorically and media wise, today. We needed to scream: “WE ARE LAW-ABIDING, INNOCENT AMERICANS-NOT CRIMINALS!”. It may not be too late. But whatever, never apologize for gun rights or let them nitpick on guns and ammo; they really want to take it all away.
The mentality of those who would disarm the law-abiding instead of accepting evil exists is that we must have that right to be vigilant. This includes those who would violate their Constitutional vows by selling out their constituents to limit those rights.
Samey Same. Between shootings when the public’s not panicking, our pontificators do zip to ban ‘Gun Free’ Zones when we had the power. Just ‘ConCarry’ infested with GFZs. When that yields another massacre, nance around, talk compromise, do something, red flag, commitment, prior restraint, Fix NICS, more SROs = grow the gvt-union police model that just failed us: Anything but state preemption to arm-train teachers-staff & ban ‘private’ GFZs open to the public as we should’ve done all along: A ‘right’ to ban self-defense in cafés is no more kosher than a right to serve rancid food & rat crap.
And our pontificators virtually never take responsibility for providing intelligently targeted ACTION items, links & contact info to urge & facilitate chatroom commandos to get off their asses and do something effective to IMPLEMENT the policy pontification. e.g. Links to volunteer &/or donate in a tight race. In rare cases you might see, “contact your reps” – idiotic advice if your “rep” is a committed gun grabber in a secure seat. Yet there’s no reason not to lobby reps in other districts & states, since they know you’re a potential donor-volunteer for or against them.
I agree that we should lobby reps in other districts. I have tried to do this many times. What I discovered is that you cannot get through the firewall that congress has set up to block people who do not reside in their district and prevent them from sending emails. Same with phone calls. I’m not sure what happens to snail-mail letters, I never get any response nor do I get a return to sender. So, please let us in on your successful method of sending correspondence to representatives from other districts. I would love to know how you do… Read more »
War is deception. We’ve already lost if we can’t see it’s a WAR to end the USA, or too prissy to tell white lies in wartime.
Forget webmail. With portable cell#s they don’t know where you live. I’m rarely blown off for res. Get local office ph #s & zips. If asked I may give local zips or tell the truth: I’m a non-resident donor-activist; their vote will determine how I donate in their next run.
Either way reps know – especially if you lie – you’re motivated to work for or against them.
Non-res US mail is read too
I wasn’t sure about the US Mail for different districts – like I said never hear anything back from those letters. I do know getting through on the phone is a challenge. I have had no success from email to other district reps. I keep trying though. That’s the very least thing I can do and I will try some of your suggestions. Thanks.
Harold article suggest that we the people need to find ways to address the mentally ill and those with criminal intent. The elected in democratic run cities have should us that criminals are now on a revolving door judicial system of that party’s intent. There are no laws that will stop a person hell bent of evil. The affordable care act or obama care took the care of the mentally ill putting it into the insurance companies failed policies making it mostly unaffordable for those needing it the most. Today Teladoc will degrade care to the most impersonal healthcare you… Read more »
Ok, I see what you are saying, but one caution: the mentally ill can not form Mens Rea (the guilty mind) necessary for criminal conviction. That is why they go to mental institutions for the criminally insane rather than prison.
A classic example is that kid that shot Reagan.
I understand The mentally ill who commit heinous crimes are judged by the courts after the fact. Stopping those with evil intent from committing a crime has become a political talking point that general healthcare can not overcome. That is my point on the Affordable care act insurance companies wrote what and what not they were willing to cover exonerating them from legal liability with the mentally ill. There for it falls to the courts not the insurance companies the courts are liberal these days in this woke agenda. The democrats created that legasation to openly indirectly to address other… Read more »
Criminally insane defence was created by lawyers to defend those that commit crimes of passion. This legal defense is commonly used to defend individuals that have committed crimes of passion. The defense was first successfully used by U.S. Congressman Daniel Sickles of New York in 1859 after he had killed his wife’s lover, Philip Barton Key. Who came up with the insanity defense? The insanity defense as a legal concept was born in England, in 1843. A man named Daniel M’Naghten attempted to assassinate the British Prime Minister who he believed was conspiring against him. Due to his psychosis, the court acquitted him and… Read more »
We freedoom loving American Patriots are losing our freedom and our Homeland America to Communism. We are losing because we lack the will to sacrifice our good life. We are lazy, fat, stupid, and many are brainwashed. We have allowed multinational corporations and international organizations like Blackrock and the UN to buy and control the government that was created by, of and for the people. Our government. We have stood by as elections are stolen, laws that violate the Constition usurp our rights, and as our brothers rot in KGB jails for attending a non violent rally to protest the… Read more »
Your comments are true to what the state of our republic as come to in the present day. The larger question who will arise to lead this country back to the strongest nation on the planet where freedom is paramount and the constitution is the law of the land.
The democrats have and continue to use a small % of Americans to remove our freedoms. The word God comes to mind most of all.