Biden Arms the World & Disarms Americans ~ VIDEO

Dan Wos, Author of – Good Gun Bad Guy

Host of The Loaded Mic

USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Firearms are leverage. Often, they can be necessary defensive leverage when being attacked on the street, they can be leverage when someone breaks into your home, and they can be leverage when Governments become too powerful and abuse the citizens they represent. He who has the guns has the power. We often use the term “follow the money,” but in the case of politics, we may want to consider “following the power.”

Democrats in America admitted that they understand the “power” or “leverage” people have when they are in possession of firearms when Joe Biden and his Administration supplied Ukrainians with arms in their attempts to defend themselves against Russia.

Knowing that the Ukrainian Parliament approved an expansive law that would allow the military to arm local militias at Zelensky’s behest, the Biden Administration expedited the shipment of weapons to Ukraine.

The Biden Administration also conveniently left behind over $80b in equipment and arms after its disastrous retreat from Afghanistan. Arming the Ukrainians seemed to be a priority to this Administration, and “accidentally” arming the Taliban seemed almost intentional. Democrats understand the leverage firearms bring to the table, so why do you think they are hell-bent on criminalizing the possession of firearms by American Citizens? There is an outcry to remove AR-15s from the hands of Americans, but when it comes to giving the Taliban M-16s… not so much. When following the weapons, you must ask yourself what Democrats get from these two actions: Arming the enemy and disarming Americans.

Here is that infamous list of weapons left behind in Afghanistan after Joe Biden’s horrible retreat.

• 2,000 Armored Vehicles, Including Humvees and MRAPs

• 75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc.

• 45 UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters

• 50 MD530G Scout Attack Helicopters

• ScanEagle Military Drones

• 30 Military Version Cessnas

• 4 C-130s

• 29 Brazilian-made A-29 Super Tucano Ground Attack Aircraft

• Heavy Equipment, Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators

• =208+ Aircraft Total

• At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition

• 61,000 M203 Rounds

• 20,040 Grenades

• Howitzers

• Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds

• 162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Communications Gear

• 16,000+ Night Vision Goggles

• Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes

• Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles

• 10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets

• Reconnaissance Equipment (ISR)

• Laser Aiming Units

• Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT

• 2,520 Bombs

• Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops ALL operational

• Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency

• Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50. caliber

• Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor

• US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics

So while Joe Biden is giving American taxpayer money to Ukraine for weaponry and leaving tens of billions of dollars in military gear to a terrorist organization, he recently signed into law the “Safer Communities Act,” which focuses on giving States $750m as an incentive for them to implement “Red Flag Laws.” Red Flag Laws allow for the confiscation of guns from American citizens without due process. Democrats seem clear about who they want to have guns and who they don’t.

The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.

Dan Wos

Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Host – The Loaded Mic

About Dan Wos, Author – Good Gun Bad Guy

Dan Wos is available for Press Commentary. For more information contact PR HERE

Dan Wos is a nationally recognized 2nd Amendment advocate and Author of the “GOOD GUN BAD GUY” series. He speaks at events, is a contributing writer for many publications, and can be found on radio stations across the country. Dan has been a guest on the Sean Hannity Show, NRATV, and several others. Speaking on behalf of gun-rights, Dan exposes the strategies of the anti-gun crowd and explains their mission to disarm law-abiding American gun-owners.