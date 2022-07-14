Biden Arms the World & Disarms Americans ~ VIDEO

Dan Wos, Author of – Good Gun Bad Guy
USA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Firearms are leverage. Often, they can be necessary defensive leverage when being attacked on the street, they can be leverage when someone breaks into your home, and they can be leverage when Governments become too powerful and abuse the citizens they represent. He who has the guns has the power. We often use the term “follow the money,” but in the case of politics, we may want to consider “following the power.”
Democrats in America admitted that they understand the “power” or “leverage” people have when they are in possession of firearms when Joe Biden and his Administration supplied Ukrainians with arms in their attempts to defend themselves against Russia.
Knowing that the Ukrainian Parliament approved an expansive law that would allow the military to arm local militias at Zelensky’s behest, the Biden Administration expedited the shipment of weapons to Ukraine.
The Biden Administration also conveniently left behind over $80b in equipment and arms after its disastrous retreat from Afghanistan. Arming the Ukrainians seemed to be a priority to this Administration, and “accidentally” arming the Taliban seemed almost intentional. Democrats understand the leverage firearms bring to the table, so why do you think they are hell-bent on criminalizing the possession of firearms by American Citizens? There is an outcry to remove AR-15s from the hands of Americans, but when it comes to giving the Taliban M-16s… not so much. When following the weapons, you must ask yourself what Democrats get from these two actions: Arming the enemy and disarming Americans.
Here is that infamous list of weapons left behind in Afghanistan after Joe Biden’s horrible retreat.
• 2,000 Armored Vehicles, Including Humvees and MRAPs
• 75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc.
• 45 UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopters
• 50 MD530G Scout Attack Helicopters
• ScanEagle Military Drones
• 30 Military Version Cessnas
• 4 C-130s
• 29 Brazilian-made A-29 Super Tucano Ground Attack Aircraft
• Heavy Equipment, Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators
• =208+ Aircraft Total
• At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition
• 61,000 M203 Rounds
• 20,040 Grenades
• Howitzers
• Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds
• 162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Communications Gear
• 16,000+ Night Vision Goggles
• Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes
• Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles
• 10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets
• Reconnaissance Equipment (ISR)
• Laser Aiming Units
• Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT
• 2,520 Bombs
• Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops ALL operational
• Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency
• Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50. caliber
• Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor
• US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics
So while Joe Biden is giving American taxpayer money to Ukraine for weaponry and leaving tens of billions of dollars in military gear to a terrorist organization, he recently signed into law the “Safer Communities Act,” which focuses on giving States $750m as an incentive for them to implement “Red Flag Laws.” Red Flag Laws allow for the confiscation of guns from American citizens without due process. Democrats seem clear about who they want to have guns and who they don’t.
The 2nd Amendment is not a privilege. It’s your right.
Is Joe Biden guilty of criminal conduct and treason ? He would have to charged & arrested some say yes others no So at this time Joe Biden is not guilty of anything because the legal process has not commenced.Joe Biden is just a pawn in this entire scenario. Absolutely YES. The definition of treason is “giving aid and comfort to the enemy.” Joe gave over a billion dollars of weapons plus around $100 million to the Taliban. He also allowed lists of US citizens and friendly Afghan people to fall into their hands. How much worse could it get?… Read more »
The 25th amendment was written and meant for trash like Biden. But do we really want laughing girl ?
Why not? She will be even more ineffective than Biden, and we need him out of office so that the wheels of justice can move forward. The government keeps wasting our tax dollars talking about what to do in the event we are attacked by nuclear weapons. Sounds sorta like the fifties and sixties and we are in much worse condition than we were then. I say let’s get it done right after the midterms.
Oldman … Right after mid terms we can impeach him followed by her and peesloosley will no longer be speaker .
Six day ago The Biden administration sold roughly one million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to a Chinese state-controlled gas giant that continues to purchase Russian oil, a move the Energy Department said would “support American consumers” and combat “Putin’s price hike.” Biden’s Energy Department in April announced the sale of 950,000 Strategic Petroleum Reserve barrels to Unipec, the trading arm of the China Petrochemical Corporation. That company, which is commonly known as Sinopec, is wholly owned by the Chinese government. The Biden administration claimed the move would “address the pain Americans are feeling at the pump” and “help lower energy costs.” More than… Read more »
Treason the question is how many & who as Joe Biden can no longer think for himself. The Biden family’s rampant self-dealing, bribery and influence-peddling around the world is as shameless as it is obvious. Nobody even disputes the evidence anymore. Instead, they simply claim that it is “old news.” Article 3 of the U.S. Constitution states that the legal standard for convicting a person of treason “shall consist only in levying war against [the U.S.], or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort.” Joe Biden has crossed a line. He has taken oil from our nation’s strategic reserve… Read more »