Buck Knives Fans! Buck is Offering FREE Factory Tours

POST FALLS, ID —-(AmmoLand.com)- Among the great American pastimes is driving the highways and byways to explore our scenic nation and enjoy the many sights and sounds that are uniquely American. If your summer travel plans bring you to the scenic Rocky Mountains and into Idaho, consider stopping at the Buck Knives factory in Post Falls and taking a tour.

The factory tour is free and takes approximately 45 minutes. You can see knife blades being cut, heat-treated and ground, and then skillfully polished before a handle is attached and finishing touches are applied. Your tour will take you among various machines and departments with each completing a key component in manufacturing the quality knives Buck is well known for bringing to market.

Maybe on the day, you tour the factory, the company’s iconic Model 110 Folding Hunter—the first knife for many knife owners—will be in the manufacturing ques. The factory also has a museum that details numerous Buck Knives milestones spanning the more than 120 years the company has been hand-crafting quality cutlery.

These factory tours are offered Monday through Thursday at 10 AM and 2 PM daily. Space is limited and visitors should call 208-262-0500 (ext. 802) to reserve a spot and learn more details. The factory and company headquarters are located at 660 South Lochsa Street in scenic Post Falls, Idaho, near the banks of the Spokane River.

Buck Knives’ mission is to create purpose-built knives that perform for generations.

For more than 120 years, Buck Knives has been handcrafting the finest quality knives and tools which are designed specifically for hunters, anglers, outdoorsmen, and knife enthusiasts alike. Using the highest-quality materials and state-of-the-art processes, like the exclusive Bos heat treatment for blades, Buck Knives are built to perform at the highest level and last for generations. Located in Post Falls, Idaho, and employing more than 320 people, Buck Knives is proud to make knives in America and stand behind them with their Forever Warranty. Visit www.buckknives.com or call 800-735-2825 for more information. Design and build a custom knife also via the website.