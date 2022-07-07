Ammo Deals: 1 ETS Mag Loader, 2 34rnd Magazines, 100 Rounds 9mm $75.00 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli with a money-saving package on 9mm gear. 1 ETS C.A.M 9mm loader and 2 ETS 34 round 9mm Glock magazines and 100 rounds of Federal 9mm 115 grain ammo all for $75.00 with FREE shipping.

ETS C.A.M 9mm loader + 2 ATS 34rd 9mm Glock magazines + 100 rounds of federal 9mm 115 grain

LOADER FEATURES

Self centering of the feed lips for both single and double stacked mags.

Easier mag insertion

Compatible with more mags

Fastest Loader Ever – Load your 9mm and .40 caliber mags in under 10 seconds!

Universal loader works with virtually all brands of pistol magazines, double or single stack.

Load magazine directly from ammo tray or with loose ammo.

Loader does NOT damage feed lips.

Portable and compact. Easily fits in your range bag or pocket.

GEN 2 MAG FEATURES

Fits the Glock 17, 18, 19, 19x, 26, 34, and 45

New and improved internal geometry; increased feeding reliability across all ammo types including steel and aluminum casings

Small changes in the external geometry allows better compatibility with 9mm AR and PCC

Increased round capacity 32rd instead of 31rd

Uses our new GEN 2 Base Plate that improves plate retention and eliminates potential separation on extreme impact

Compatible with most floor plates that fit Glock magazine

Compatible with Gen 1 through Gen 5 Glocks

Ergonomically designed floor plate makes it easy to grab from mag pouches

Lifetime Warranty

ADVANCED POLYMER BENEFITS

Extreme Impact Resistance—won’t crack or break when dropped

Very resistant to harsh chemicals

Superior heat, cold and UV resistance—won’t become brittle over time even when exposed to harsh environments or extreme cold

Translucent body—allowing you to see your ammo count and type

Creep resistant—the feed lips and body won’t spread when being stored long term even when fully loaded

FEDERAL AMERICAN EAGLE 9MM 115 GRAIN FMJ 100 Round

Hit your target and train harder with the proven line of American Eagle handgun ammunition. It provides performance similar to self-defense and competition loads for a familiar feel and realistic practice.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Brand Federal

Category Centerfire Handgun Rounds

Caliber 9mm Luger

Model American Eagle

Bullet Weight 115 gr

Rounds Per Box 100

Casing Material Brass

Application Recreation,Training

Bullet Type Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Muzzle Energy 356 ft lbs

Muzzle Velocity 1180 fps