Ammo Deals: 1 ETS Mag Loader, 2 34rnd Magazines, 100 Rounds 9mm $75.00 FREE S&H

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Bereli with a money-saving package on 9mm gear. 1 ETS C.A.M 9mm loader and 2 ETS 34 round 9mm Glock magazines and 100 rounds of Federal 9mm 115 grain ammo all for $75.00 with FREE shipping.
LOADER FEATURES
Self centering of the feed lips for both single and double stacked mags.
Easier mag insertion
Compatible with more mags
Fastest Loader Ever – Load your 9mm and .40 caliber mags in under 10 seconds!
Universal loader works with virtually all brands of pistol magazines, double or single stack.
Load magazine directly from ammo tray or with loose ammo.
Loader does NOT damage feed lips.
Portable and compact. Easily fits in your range bag or pocket.
GEN 2 MAG FEATURES
Fits the Glock 17, 18, 19, 19x, 26, 34, and 45
New and improved internal geometry; increased feeding reliability across all ammo types including steel and aluminum casings
Small changes in the external geometry allows better compatibility with 9mm AR and PCC
Increased round capacity 32rd instead of 31rd
Uses our new GEN 2 Base Plate that improves plate retention and eliminates potential separation on extreme impact
Compatible with most floor plates that fit Glock magazine
Compatible with Gen 1 through Gen 5 Glocks
Ergonomically designed floor plate makes it easy to grab from mag pouches
Lifetime Warranty
ADVANCED POLYMER BENEFITS
Extreme Impact Resistance—won’t crack or break when dropped
Very resistant to harsh chemicals
Superior heat, cold and UV resistance—won’t become brittle over time even when exposed to harsh environments or extreme cold
Translucent body—allowing you to see your ammo count and type
Creep resistant—the feed lips and body won’t spread when being stored long term even when fully loaded
FEDERAL AMERICAN EAGLE 9MM 115 GRAIN FMJ 100 Round
Hit your target and train harder with the proven line of American Eagle handgun ammunition. It provides performance similar to self-defense and competition loads for a familiar feel and realistic practice.
SPECIFICATIONS:
Brand Federal
Category Centerfire Handgun Rounds
Caliber 9mm Luger
Model American Eagle
Bullet Weight 115 gr
Rounds Per Box 100
Casing Material Brass
Application Recreation,Training
Bullet Type Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)
Muzzle Energy 356 ft lbs
Muzzle Velocity 1180 fps
Ammo Deals: 1 ETS Mag Loader, 2 34rnd Magazines, 100 Rounds 9mm $75.00 FREE S&H
