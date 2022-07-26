Gear Deal: Blue Force Gear Vickers 2-Point Rifle Sling Only $45

Ammoland Inc. Posted on by
Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

DAILY DEAL: Blue Force Gear Vickers 2-Point Rifle Sling Only $45U.S.A.-(AmmoLand.com)- Bereli has a great price on Blue Force Gear Vickers 2-Point Combat Applications Unpadded Rifle Slings for only $45.00. These popular slings are great options for your AR-15 or other semi-automatic rifles.

Gear Deal: Blue Force Gear Vickers 2-Point Rifle Sling – $45

Product Info for Blue Force Gear Vickers Combat Applications Unpadded Sling w/Nylon Adjuster

The Patent Pending Vickers Combat Applications Sling has revolutionized the way we carry automatic rifles. Developed with industry friend, expert, and former 1st SFOD-Delta operational member Larry Vickers and author of the Vickers Guide series of firearms books, the Vickers Sling incorporates key features from real world experience that makes the two point sling effective and durable – the choice tactical sling requested by name. The Vickers Sling has been our most popular product of all, with service in every branch of service here at home as well as several foreign militaries, making it the clear choice of AR-15 slings.

Able to quickly transition from carrying a slung rifle comfortably to combat-ready, the patent-pending Quick Adjuster has bridged the gap between the two primary uses of weapon slings – from transporting to fighting. All Vickers Slings are built with precision and pride right here at home in the US with superior materials.

Features of Blue Force Gear Vickers Combat Applications Sling, Nylon Adjuster:

  • 1.25 inch webbing on both ends secured with included triglides
  • Webbing can be looped through sling swivels or loops (not included) or combined with available sling hardware (purchased separately).
  • Fits standard M4 carbines and other carbines and rifles
  • Can be mounted upside down (Adjuster to the rear) on traditional bolt action rifles and shotguns for muzzle up carry
  • Overall length is adjustable to accommodate different sized weapons, with or without body armor
  • Invista solution dyed CORDURA webbing
  • Patented Quick Adjuster with Contrasting Pull Tab
  • Glass reinforced DuPont Zytel Nylon Hardware is lighter, stronger and more flexible than plastic hardware
  • Maximum Sling Length – 54 inches with the Adjuster tightened / 64 inches fully extended
  • Limited Lifetime Warranty
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ope

Nice sling.

0
Home Page | Recent Posts