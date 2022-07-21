KelTec Expands Capacity, Announces New Wyoming Plant

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Kel-Tec CNC Industries is expanding its production capacity with the acquisition of a 33,000 square foot facility in Rock Springs, Wyoming, augmenting its 125,000 square foot industrial space in Cocoa, Florida.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this new adventure in our story,” stated Adrian Kellgren, Director of Industrial Production. “Wyoming has a rich history as part of the American frontier and it’s fitting for our brand, being that we constantly explore the limits of performance and design, to expand out here.”

KelTec® firearms are known for innovation and performance, so the new facility will focus on cutting edge manufacturing technology, next generation research and development and of course, production of the newest trend-setting firearms available.

“This is a milestone for Kel-Tec CNC Industries,” said Director of Sales and Marketing, Derek Kellgren. “While steady expansion isn’t anything new to us, this is our first expansion into another State and we couldn’t be more excited about advancing our innovative designs and production processes in Wyoming.”

While the company’s initial start-up will be small, the facility is designed to grow up to 250+ employees across multiple industrial disciplines.

“In Wyoming, we value our open spaces, recreation and hunting and proudly defend our 2nd Amendment rights,” stated Governor Mark Gordon. “Because of those values and our business-friendly environment I am pleased to welcome KelTec firearms to Wyoming.”

Rock Springs Mayor Timothy A. Kaumo, echoing added support from Sweetwater County officials and the Wyoming Business Council, added “The City of Rock Springs is beyond excited and proud to have KelTec firearms locating here.”

“The future of our company is tied to the future of the American free spirit,” concluded George Kellgren, Founder, Chairman and CEO. “Wyoming has been a leading example of liberty and freedom for America, and it is right that we become part of it.”

About KelTec

KelTec is an innovative manufacturer of high-performance firearms under the laws of Florida and the United States. We specialize in innovative designs and are proud to have pioneered concealed carry handguns in the United States, starting with the P11.

KelTec is one of the top firearm manufacturers in the USA, and one of the largest in the world. We strongly support the individual right to keep and bear arms as defined in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.