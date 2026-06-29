KelTec’s Slim 20-Round 5.7 Pistol Just Dropped to $329.99

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Limited Time Deal

KelTec PR57 5.7x28 Pistol – $329.99 Save 34%

Palmetto State Armory just knocked the KelTec PR57 5.7x28mm pistol down to $329.99, a solid 34% off the regular $499.99 price. For shooters who have wanted to get into the 5.7 game without paying FN money, this is one of the better deals running right now.

Top Features

Chambered in 5.7x28mm for light recoil and fast shooting
20-round capacity without a traditional detachable magazine
Top-loading, magazine-less design keeps the pistol slim
Only 14 ounces thanks to its polymer frame and rotary barrel system
Fiber-optic front sight plus included optics plate

Why Shooters Love It

The KelTec PR57 is strange in the way KelTec does best: different, lightweight, and actually useful. Instead of chasing the same old pistol layout, KelTec built a slim top-loading 5.7 pistol that holds 20 rounds in the grip and keeps weight way down.

At $329.99, this is a cheap way to add a 5.7x28mm pistol to the collection, stash one as a lightweight truck/range gun, or just grab something more interesting than another polymer 9mm.

Unbeatable Price

Regular Price/MSRP: $499.99
Current PSA Price: $329.99
You Save: $170.00, about 34% off

2025-Buy-Now-Button x300

Live Inventory Price Checker

Kel-Tec Rounded Gear Right-Handed OWB Holster for Keltec PR57 Pistols GunMag Warehouse $ 44.99
Keltec PR57 5.7X28 4.64" 20rd Pistol, Tan - PR57TAN Palmetto State Armory $ 445.99 $ 400.99
KelTec PR57 Compact 5.7x28mm 4 Black Optic Ready Ammunition Depot $ 352.49
Kel-Tec Rounded Gear Right-Handed IWB Holster for Keltec PR57 Pistols GunMag Warehouse $ 41.99

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