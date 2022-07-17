Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!

Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co has a great price on the Savage Mark II FV-SR Rifle in 22LR with a 5-round magazine in Multi-Cam Black Camo for $329.99 with FREE shipping. Also, KYGunCo has just the rifle on sale here.

Savage Mark II FV-SR 22LR Rifle Raise the bar in 22 LR performance. The Mark II FV-SR offers user-adjustable AccuTrigger technology for crisp, customized trigger pulls. Its heavy, button-rifled, 16.5-inch barrel is also fluted, threaded and paired with a black synthetic stock. The rifle has a 5-round detachable box magazine and one-piece scope rail. FEATURES AccuTrigger for a crisp, personalized trigger pull

16.5-inch heavy carbon steel barrel

Button rifling, barrel fluting and threaded muzzle

Multi-Cam Black Camo

5-round detachable box magazine

One-piece scope rail SPECIFICATIONS SKU Number: 28713

Action: Bolt

Barrel Color: Blued

Barrel Finish: Matte

Barrel Length (in): 16.5

Barrel Material: Carbon Steel

Caliber: 22 LR

Magazine Capacity: 5

Hand: Right

Length of Pull (in): 13.9

Magazine: Detachable Box Magazine

Overall Length (in): 35.25

Rate of Twist: 1 in 16

Receiver Color: Blued

Receiver Finish: Matte

Receiver Material: Carbon Steel

Type: Rimfire

Stock Color: Camouflage

Stock Finish: Matte

Stock Material: Synthetic

Stock Type: Varmint

Weight (lb): 5.5

Some Related Reviews:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third-party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily email list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!