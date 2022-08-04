How To Blue a Gun Barrel or Gun Parts ~ VIDEO

Eden Prairie, MN –-(Ammoland.com)-

Step 1: Cleaner-Degreaser

First, disassemble your firearm and clean all of the metal parts with the included sponge saturated in cleaner-degreaser. Make sure to clean all metal parts and then rinse with water thoroughly.

Step 2: Blue and Rust Remover

You can now remove rust and old blueing with the Blue and Rust remover. Saturate one of the daubers in the solution and apply it to the metal parts. With a small pad of steel wool, polish the metal lightly to remove rust and old blueing; continue this process until the metal is gleaming. If the metal has deep scratches or pitting, sand the areas with fine-grit sandpaper followed by a steel wool polish to smooth it out. Ensure the metal is completely cleaned and all blueing and rust are removed before proceeding.

Step 3: Cleaner-Degreaser

Next, reapply the cleaner-degreaser scrub with a sponge and rinse again with water. At this point, be careful not to touch the metal with your fingertips to help prevent leaving marks on the metal during the blueing process.

Step 4: Perma Blue.

When it comes to blueing, timing is very important. You can work on sections of metal rather than the entire surface. Using a dauber and the Perma Blue, apply it to the entire surface. Allow the Perma Blue to stay on the metal for no more than one minute, then rinse it with water and wipe dry. It’s better to leave it on for less time because you can always go back and repeat the process if you want a darker finish. After or during rinsing, polish the metal with fine steel wool and look at the coverage of blueing. Repeat the blueing process if there is streaking or you want a darker finish.

Step 5: Barricade Wipes.

After finishing the blueing process, wipe down all metal surfaces with the Barricade Wipes and allow the metal to cure overnight.

Gun Bluing Q&A:

Q: Should I Reblue an old gun?

A: No, and Maybe: No if the gun has any historical or collector interest as rebluing will change the value of original condition guns. And maybe if you are not interested in a firearm’s collectibility and just want to restore an old reliable workhorse firearm to prevent rusting or corrosion.

Q: Can you touch up gun bluing?

A: Yes. You can use products like Birchwood Casey Perma-Blue or Super Blue (links below) to do small touch-ups of scratches and nicks in old gun bluing. It is important to take your time and start with a small test spot. Checking to see if there are any negative finish reactions and how well the color match is.

Q: What does bluing liquid do to gunmetal?

A: Gun bluing chemicals turn red iron oxide or rust (Fe2O3) into black iron oxide (Fe3O4).

Q: Does liquid bluing prevent rust?

A: Yes, it does. The bluing process produces a protective finish to prevent oxidation, rust corrosion, and buildup on firearms, knives, and other metal hardware.

Q: How long does cold bluing last?

A: Cold bluing is durable & will last for some time. The more complicated hot-bluing process is more wear-resistant and even longer lasting.

Q: How long does bluing take to cure?

A: The “bluing” chemical reaction on gun metal reaches its peak in 15 to 30 minutes. But cleaning & repeated applications can continue to darken the black iron oxide result.

Q: What is the best gun bluing product?

A: The Birchwood Casey brand of gun blueing products has a long history of successful applications by gun owners and gunsmiths over multiple decades.

