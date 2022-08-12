Polymer80 Ordered To Pay Washington, D.C. Over $4,000,000

WASHINGTON, D.C. -(Ammoland.com)- A judge awarded the District of Columbia $4,038,0000 in damages from Polymer80 from a lawsuit against the maker of partially completed firearms kits.

Washington D.C. filed suit against the retailer of 80% firearms kits claiming that it broke the District’s Consumer Protection Procedures Act (CPPA) law. The Capital City claimed that Polymer80 misled its customers by stating that non-serialized frames were legal in the city. Attorneys from the city claim violations from 2017 to 2022. The evidence was the company’s frequently asked questions (FAQ) section from its website that stated receiver blanks were legal and said people were allowed to build their own guns.

There is no argument that the website stated it was legal to make non-serialized guns, but it was referring to national law, not state or local laws.

D.C. argued that the company should have informed its customers that owning a Polymer80 in Washington. DC was illegal.

“This judgment against Polymer80 is a major victory for D.C. residents and for public safety, and it will help slow the flow of deadly untraceable ghost guns into our community,” Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl (D) Racine said in a statement. He added, “It’s why we work to implement innovative, data-driven approaches to respond to people who violate the law, address the root causes of crime to prevent people from reoffending, and—like we did in this case—use the law to reduce the number of guns on our streets.”

Polymer80 and other sellers of non-finished frames and receivers have been the target of lawsuits across the country. New York and Baltimore have both filed suit against the seller of firearms parts. Groups like Brady United and Giffords have been pushing and partnering with cities and states across the country to sue the company. This anti-gun coalition’s mission is to bankrupt any company selling what they deem as “ghost guns.” The Biden administration has declared war on the builder community by pushing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) to implement Constitutionally dubious rules against the products. During the unveiling of the new regulations in the White House Rose Garden, Racine was present and joined by other Democrat Attorney Generals from around the country.

In addition to the fine, Polymer80 must display on its website product pages that Polymer80s are illegal in D.C.

The company must inform all current, past, and future distributors and dealers that the product is illegal in the city. It also must display a message that the kits are unlawful in Washington, DC on its dealer page.

Polymer80 also is prohibited from selling all “handgun frames, lower receivers, or Buy, Build, Shoot kits and any comparable products to District consumers both directly and indirectly through its dealers and distributors.” The company has not sold products to D.C. residents since 2020.

Finally, the court gave Polymer80 thirty days to pay Washington, D.C., $4,038,000 in civil penalties.

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.