SIG SAUER Introduces P365-XMACRO: Bringing Even More to Everyday Carry

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER is pleased to introduce the P365-XMACRO bringing more capacity, more shootability, and more concealability to everyday carry; the P365-XMACRO packs an unprecedented 17+1 round standard capacity into the iconic 1” slim profile of the P365.

“When the P365 was introduced, it reimagined the possibilities of everyday carry, and the P365-XMACRO continues this tradition delivering more on everything that made the P365 the number one selling, and most award-winning gun in America,” said Tom Taylor, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales, SIG SAUER, Inc. “The innovative magazine design of the P365-XMACRO delivers on capacity while maintaining the slim design, making it more comfortable and more concealable than any other 17+1-round pistol on the market. The integrated compensator of the P365-XMACRO reduces muzzle flip making follow-up shots faster and easier to stay on target shot after shot for even more accuracy. It is very simple, like the name suggests, with the P365-XMACRO you get more of everything you want in an everyday carry pistol, and you no longer need to compromise your capacity for concealability or shootability.”

The P365-XMACRO is a striker-fired, 9mm, polymer frame pistol featuring the all-new Macro-Compact Grip Module with a standard 1913 accessory rail, an integrally compensated P365 XSERIES optics- ready slide with XRAY3 day/night sights, and flat trigger. The pistol ships with interchangeable small, medium, and large backstraps and (2) two 17-round steel magazines. The P365-XMACRO is optimized for use with the SIG SAUER Electro-Optics FOXTROT1 rail mounted flashlight and ROMEOZero Elite Micro Red Dot sight.

P365-XMACRO Specs:

Caliber: 9mm

9mm Overall length: 6.6 inches

6.6 inches Overall height: 5.2 inches

5.2 inches Overall width: 1.1 inches

1.1 inches Barrel length: 3.1 inches

3.1 inches Sight Radius: 5.1 inches

5.1 inches Weight (w/magazine): 21.5 oz.

The P365-XMACRO is now shipping and available at retailers. To learn more about the P365-XMACRO or watch the product video with Phil Strader, Director, Product Management visit sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, suppressors, airguns, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of tactical training and elite firearms instruction at the SIG SAUER Academy. Headquartered in Newington, New Hampshire, SIG SAUER has over 2,900 employees across eleven locations. For more information abo ut the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.