Winchester 300 Blackout Power-Point Ammunition Shipping Now

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester announces that it is now shipping one of its most versatile bullets, Power-Point, in 300 AAC Blackout.

As one of the most popular cartridges for sport shooters, 300 Blackout, as it is commonly called, continues to be an excellent option for hunters targeting hogs, deer, and even black bears. This 150-grain bullet hits hard and expands well. The offering provides substantial advantages for both novice and experienced sportsmen and sportswomen alike.

The Power-Point bullet is a traditional cup and core bullet that expands reliably and has been effectively used by hunters for decades. It also is a simple and more cost-effective design, which is attractive to high-volume hog hunters or those who want to get in plenty of practice at the range without breaking the bank.

Customers can find this product online or at a local dealer now, just in time to prepare for fall hunting seasons or trips to the range. To find a dealer near you, visit www.winchester.com/where-to- buy.

