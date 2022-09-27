2022 Gun Rights Policy Conference, 2A Event Of The Year

BELLEVUE, WA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The 37th annual Gun Rights Policy Conference, scheduled this weekend, Sept. 30-Oct.2nd, 2022, at the Westin Dallas-Fort Worth Airport hotel, 4545 W. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving, Texas 75063, will feature more than 70 speakers covering a wide range of topics, including Second Amendment legal action, the upcoming Nov. 8 midterm elections, state and local affairs, the media, personal protection and more.

What: Gun Rights Policy Conference

When: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Where: Westin Dallas Fort Worth Airport, 4545 W. John Carpenter Freeway, Irving, TX 75063

Co-sponsored by the Second Amendment Foundation and Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms, this year’s GRPC offers a weekend of panel discussions, special reports, the awards luncheon, and appearances by many of the leading names in the gun rights movement. This annual event brings together leaders and grassroots activists from across the country. It is the first time in three years the GRPC has been an in-person event. In 2020 and 2021, the conference became a virtual event, conducted online due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re anticipating a good turnout, with lots of opportunities for networking, one-on-one conversations, updates on various lawsuits in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, and the outlook for November and beyond,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb.

SAF and CCRKBA leaders will be joined by representatives from Gun Owners of America, the National Rifle Association, Doctors for Responsible Gun Ownership, Firearms Policy Coalition and Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership.

Expected attendance at this year’s event will be between 600 and 800 Second Amendment activists and experts from all corners of the country. Attendance is free, and information and online registration is available at www.saf.org/grpc.

Second Amendment Foundation

The Second Amendment Foundation (www.saf.org) is the nation’s oldest and largest tax-exempt education, research, publishing and legal action group focusing on the Constitutional right and heritage to own and possess firearms privately. Founded in 1974, The Foundation has grown to more than 720,000 members and supporters and conducts many programs designed better to inform the public about the consequences of gun control.

