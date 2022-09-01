Tactical Deals: 2Pair AR500 Testudo Plate Carrier & Plate Sale $693.00 BOGO

AR500 Testudo Plate Carrier & Plate Sale BOGO Sale

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- At the time of this post date, Armored Republic has a buy-one-get-one BOGO sale on their AR500 Testudo Plate Carrier with Plates. Buy one AR500 Testudo Plate Carrier and get one FREE, that is 2 for only $693.00. You save 50%! Limited time offer. This offer will sell out and or end without notice, so act fast.

AR500 Testudo Plate Carrier & Plate Sale $693.00 BOGO

Equip yourself and a companion to stay in the fight: Get two complete Black Testudo loadouts for the price of one. Each package consists of defensive and offensive gear: For defense, a Testudo carrier with two multi-hit capable special-threat steel armor plates, corresponding trauma pads to lessen the blow, and for offense, a battle belt ready to carry first-line gear, as well as magazine pouches for rifle, pistol, and shotgun ammo.

Included in BOGO

2 x Testudo™ Plate Carriers – Gen 2 – Black
4 x A2 Plates – 10″ x 12″ Base Coat
4 x Blunt Force Trauma Pads – 10″ x 12″
2 x AR Battle Belts (*Please note that belt sizes are measured over your clothing and not like a regular pants belt)
2 x Multi-Caliber Rifle Magazine Double Pouches
2 x Multi-Caliber Pistol Magazine Double Pouches
2 x Shotgun Pouches

