Brazilians Setting Themselves Up Repeat Past if Anti-Gun Socialist Elected

U.S.A. – -(Ammoland.com)- “Brazilian Women May Deny President Jair Bolsonaro a Second Term,” Time reports.

“Just 29% of women plan to vote for Bolsonaro, compared to 46% for his main rival, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva,” the report notes. “The gap between the two is much narrower among men, with 39% for Bolsonaro and 43% for Lula, as the leftist former President is known.”

The reasons?

“Many things may be putting women off Bolsonaro,” the report elaborates. “His platform’s core elements—liberalizing gun use and protecting national sovereignty—aren’t typically ranked as important by female voters.”

That parallels some of the gender and party differences here. Per a 2018 Gender Watch report, Democrat women overwhelmingly support all of the citizen disarmament agenda, even more so than Democrat men, and Republican women also, and in many cases significantly, support more restrictions than Republican men. The same goes for independents.

Reasons for that are still unclear—for instance, and somewhat surprisingly, a North Carolina State University study showed it’s not because they’re mothers, who actually tend to vote more “conservatively” (although still predominantly “anti-gun”). That said, a full court press to gin up anti-gun sentiment among women is evident by groups like Moms Demand Action and Giffords, which dominate the media with the message that women are less safe with a gun in the home. That they make no effort to distinguish between regular homes and criminal homes is just something they don’t feel is worth mentioning.

In fact, it’s no doubt media disinformation and ignorance fuel most of the anti-gun sentiment. Most poll respondents who say we “need more gun control” have no idea what restrictions already exist (and have failed spectacularly), could not tell you what an “assault weapon” is, or why prior restraints on rights and ignoring due process play into the hands of tyrants. Citizenship malpractice has reached such an abysmal level that “fewer than half of Americans can name all three branches of government.”

And their vote cancels yours. Thank the Democrat-dominated “educational” establishment.

That’s the way things are going in Brazil, with citizens voting their “feelings” instead of their knowledge. Per Reuters, Lula has established a significant 10-point lead in advance of next month’s elections.

If they were voting on knowledge, Brazilians would know that Lula, a socialist whose bribery conviction was overturned on a technicality, signed all kinds of citizen disarmament laws when he was in power and that Bolsonaro has been working to liberalize Brazil’s laws (and fighting the courts every step of the way).

They would know that returning to restrictive gun laws under a corrupt regime would virtually guarantee a return to the tyranny of the past. From my June 2006 GUNS Magazine article:

“Brazil’s police ‘execute thousands’” the BBC headline declares. “You couldn’t really investigate complaints because you knew there was this curtain of silence that was always present,” former police ombudsman Professor Julita Lemgruber claimed, adding, “that she had personally dealt with cases in which summary executions had happened.” “A lot of these killings are quasi-executions, with shots to the head and the heart,” a representative of the human rights group Global Justice told The Houston Chronicle, which reported “police in Rio and its suburbs … have taken the lives of more than 4,000 people in the past five years … In the worst massacre in Rio’s history, police officers gunned down 29 men, women and children on the night of March 31.”

This is what you get when you reject freedom and embrace socialist control. Again, to compare it to similar results in the U.S., just take a look at how all those Democrat-controlled Bloomberg mayor cities are doing.

They’ll all be voting with their feelings again in November, the daily slaughter will continue and grow, and the opportunistic leftists they elect to be their head idiots will do what they always do and blame the guns.

About David Codrea:

David Codrea is the winner of multiple journalist awards for investigating/defending the RKBA and a long-time gun owner rights advocate who defiantly challenges the folly of citizen disarmament. He blogs at “The War on Guns: Notes from the Resistance,” is a regularly featured contributor to Firearms News, and posts on Twitter: @dcodrea and Facebook.